Russell Wilson may not be done in Denver after all

Coach Sean Payton said no decision has been made but everyone will have clarity soon: “I spent a half-hour with Russ yesterday and I told him I don’t think it’s going to be a long, drawn-out process. But it hasn’t been decided relative to what our plans are and that as soon as we know something that certainly he would be the first to know.”

The possibility of working things out with their benched $242.6 million quarterback was the main message that emerged from the Broncos’ season-ending news conference Wednesday.

Payton said there was indeed a scenario in which Wilson returns as his starting quarterback next season despite being benched after throwing for 28 touchdowns through 15 games.

“Yeah, otherwise it would have been like, ‘Hey, goodbye,’ ” Payton said. “So, we’ll look at all the scenarios and try to do what’s best for the Denver Broncos.”

General manager George Paton said the “door is open” to a reconciliation that would keep Wilson in Denver, adding, “I’ve talked to Russ. He’s open to returning.”

The Broncos are on the hook for Wilson’s $39 million salary in 2024 and they’d also have $85 million in dead cap charges over the next two years if they let him go.

“This would be extreme,” Paton said.

It would also be an NFL record, more than doubling the $40-plus million the Falcons incurred in dead cap charges following quarterback Matt Ryan’s departure.

But CEO Greg Penner, who is the league’s richest owner, said the substantial financial fallout from a split with Wilson wouldn’t be the deciding factor in the team’s quarterback decision.

“Obviously, the financial part of it is a significant component in terms of how this works out in the future, but that’s not what will drive this decision,” Penner said. “The decision will be driven on what’s in the best interests of this football team winning games.”

The Broncos (8-9) posted a losing record for a seventh straight season and extended their playoff drought to eight years in Payton’s first year as coach. He benched Wilson for the final two games and Jarrett Stidham went 1-1 with a pair of middling performances in his place.

Steelers stick with Rudolph

Mason Rudolph’s unlikely renaissance will continue into the playoffs.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he is sticking with the former third-string quarterback ahead of a trip to the AFC East champion Bills (11-6) on Sunday.

Rudolph is 3-0 as a starter since taking over for an ineffective Mitch Trubisky before a game against Cincinnati on Dec. 23. While starter Kenny Pickett has fully recovered from right ankle surgery in early December, Tomlin doesn’t want to chance derailing the rhythm Pittsburgh’s offense has found under Rudolph.

The Steelers (10-7) have averaged 27 points since Rudolph took over, 10 points more than they had been averaging during a sometimes rocky season that included a 1-4 stretch from mid-November to mid-December that dropped Pittsburgh out of playoff position. The move to Rudolph — languishing at the bottom of the depth chart for the past two seasons — in search of a “spark” turned into one of the league’s more unlikely success stories.

Rudolph has thrown for 719 yards and three touchdowns without an interception while leading the Steelers to wins over the Bengals, Seahawks, and Ravens as Pittsburgh slipped past several teams to reach the playoffs for the 11th time in Tomlin’s 17-year tenure.

Dolphins add linebackers

The Dolphins signed veteran linebackers Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin and placed three more players on injured reserve. Houston and Irvin are expected to add depth to a linebacker group that has been decimated by injuries, as Jerome Baker, Cameron Goode, and Andrew Van Ginkel have gone down in the past week. Miami is preparing for its wild-card game at Kansas City on Saturday night. Houston is quite familiar with the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2011 draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his career in Kansas City before stints with Indianapolis (2019-20), Baltimore (2021-22), and Carolina (2023). Irvin, 36, was a first-round pick by the Seahawks in 2012 and most recently played for the Lions. He was released from Detroit’s practice squad last week after one sack in two appearances this season . . . Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is expected to sit out Saturday’s wild-card playoff game at Houston with a hamstring injury he sustained while chasing a kickoff returner in the Dec. 24 win over the Texans. Hopkins, who was one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers all season, missed the final two regular-season games with the injury. Riley Patterson will handle kicking duties for the Browns (11-6), who signed him to their practice squad on Dec. 25. Three days later, he made a 33-yard field goal as Cleveland clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Jets.