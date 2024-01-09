fb-pixelShare your thoughts: Do you agree with our Baseball Hall of Fame voters? - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
baseball hall of fame

Share your thoughts: Do you agree with our Baseball Hall of Fame voters?

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated January 9, 2024, 8 minutes ago
Joe Mauer (left) and Adrián Beltré are expected to be named to the Hall of Fame.Associated Press file photos

The Boston Globe has revealed its writers’ Baseball Hall of Fame ballots for 2024.

Joe Mauer and Adrián Beltre are on the ballot for the first time, and all six of our voters think the pair should make it.

But when it comes to candidates like Billy Wagner — are closers fairly assessed? — and Todd Helton — all those seasons at Coors Field? — our crew is torn.

One voter has only two names on his ballot. Another used all 10 selections.

You can see how the Globe staff voted, and read their explanations here.

And tell us in the comments: What do you think? Do you agree or disagree with their selections?

The 2024 inductees will be announced on Jan. 23. The ceremony in Cooperstown will be held on July 21.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.

