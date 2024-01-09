Young Wellesley girls’ basketball shows real potential by blazing past Framingham

Once the floodgates opened, a Wellesley team with no seniors flaunted its long-term potential — exploding for a decisive 21-0 run to cement a signature 55-40 triumph over host Framingham in a Bay State Conference matchup.

The young and invigorated Raiders understood the message conceptually, but steals kept leading to transition buckets and they couldn’t contain themselves.

FRAMINGHAM — Midway through the fourth quarter Tuesday, as his team’s lead continued to swell, Wellesley girls’ basketball coach Glen Magpiong implored his players to settle down and value each possession.

Wellesley trailed, 34-32, through three quarters, then sophomores Tara Battaglino (19 points), Shannon Welburn (13 points), and Shea Welburn (13 points) fueled a dominant 23-6 quarter. The Raiders (6-1, 4-0) prevented the Flyers from scoring until the final minute, and their joy filled the away gymnasium.

All Magpiong could do at that point was shrug, smirk, and watch the show.

“They play with such energy together,” Magpiong said. “I looked at my coaches, like, ‘Are we settling right now?’ It’s like no, I guess you’ve got to just let them run.”

Shannon Welburn was the catalyst in the fourth, starting the quarter with a timely 8-0 run of her own. Battaglino added an and-one and a layup, and Wellesley showed it shouldn’t be taken lightly in Division 1 or the BSC’s Carey Division.

“I thought it was just our teamwork and the way we rallied around each other and picked each other up,” Battaglino said. “We were like, ‘Keep going, keep going, keep going.’ It really built us up.”

Battaglino set the tone for the Raiders early, swatting shots on one end and attacking the basket at the other. She finished twice at the rim in the final three minutes, freshman Maria Gianarikas added a lefty layup, and Wellesley took a 15-9 edge after one quarter.

The Regan sisters, junior Allie and freshman Stephie, sparked a 12-5 flurry to put Framingham (6-3, 3-2) ahead, 21-20, late in the second. Wellesley then capitalized on a chaotic sequence, as Battaglino found Shea Welburn for a layup with 11.8 seconds left the quarter to earn a 24-21 halftime lead.

Framingham’s Nina Edwards delivered inside, Grace Hanna buried a 3-pointer, and Zoe Rabinovitz converted twice, highlighting a 13-8 third quarter stretch for the Flyers.

“It was nice in the second and third for them to get in a groove and start to play their game,” Framingham coach Kristen Audet-Fucarile said. “We had the lead going into the fourth. You wouldn’t know based on the scorebook. We have to go back to the drawing board.”

Allie Regan paced the Flyers with 12 points, and Hanna added 9, yet the offense went cold in the final minutes.

A balanced and potent Framingham team was left searching for answers, but Tuesday was more about what the Raiders did than what the Flyers didn’t.

“I’m just really satisfied with the way the girls played tonight, and the way they’ve played together all year,” Magpiong said. “They really like each other, and that’s really fun to be around.”

