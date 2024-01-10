Blacklisted on the West Bank, Basel Zayed has settled into his new musical home in Boston

Once courted to be a Palestinian Authority-sponsored pop star, Zayed found himself on what he calls a “very long blacklist.” In 2016, he and his family moved to Boston, where his wife is from. Zayed was surprised and delighted to discover that the region is full of musicians who are fellow masters of Middle Eastern music, and he’s started to collaborate with them in both traditional and Middle Eastern jazz contexts. His highest-profile Boston show to date is a sold-out Global Arts Live presentation at the Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre on Jan. 18 that will combine his own poetic songs with the virtuosity of the traditional improvisatory Arabic musical form maqam .

Ask Palestinian singer, songwriter, and oud player Basel Zayed what brought him to Boston, and he talks about an album he made in 2009. One song, “The IDF are Victorious,” was a critique of the Israeli military. When his producer was driving the new CDs from Israel to the West Bank city of Ramallah, where Zayed lived at the time, Zayed says an Israeli soldier saw the title and confiscated the CDs. Things were not any easier on the West Bank. Zayed attempted to play his song “Doleh (Statehood),” a sardonic jab at the Palestinian Authority, at a New Year’s festival at the end of 2011. He says authorities stopped him mid-song and gave him a choice: Stop singing or go to jail.

The show was announced months before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that ignited the current war in the region. “I haven’t actually played any music since it started,” says Zayed, sitting in the Arlington office where he has a psychotherapy practice.

“Once or twice I actually took out my oud and tuned it a little bit, but mostly I’ve just been glued to the news, like every other Arab actually in the world,” he says. “The saving grace has been opening this office and seeing patients, because it’s allowed me to focus and concentrate on clinical work.”

Zayed grew up going between family in the Old City of Jerusalem and the West Bank. He was involved in singing and arranging church choral music as well as learning Arabic styles. “That division in social life provided me some diversity in the way I learned a lot of my musical skills,” he says. Zayed played piano until an uncle visiting from America brought him his first oud. His jazz influences took hold when he won a scholarship to study music therapy at Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London.

As a teenager he played an event in support of famed Lebanese musician Marcel Khalife, who had been indicted on blasphemy charges for singing lyrics by the poet Mahmoud Darwish that invoked the story of Joseph as told in the Koran. Later Zayed would meet Khalife and the two would share a festival stage in Lebanon. “With that, all of these doors started opening,” recalls Zayed.

Last summer, Zayed played a few local club shows with a Middle Eastern jazz project he calls Radio Suba, named for a Palestinian village near Jerusalem that was depopulated in 1948. Zayed says the band imagines what a modern radio station would sound like if anyone still lived there. Some of the Radio Suba material will be performed at Thursday’s concert. Joining Zayed will be musicians who are part of the rich Boston-area Middle Eastern and Mediterranean music scene: percussionist Fabio Pirozzolo and bassist Tino D’Agostino, both of whom are from Italy, pianist Utar Artun and violinist Bengisu Gokce from Turkey, and fellow Palestinian Rami Abu Olaya playing ney and flute.

Like so many of those personally impacted by the current war, Zayed alternates between silence, anger, and sorrow. Noting that he hasn’t posted about the war on social media, Zayed says, “This interview is my first statement. And my statement is: no statement. I just don’t know what to say. It’s hurtful and it’s painful.”

Later in the interview Zayed notes the long history of Jews, Christians, and Muslims living as neighbors in the Middle East. “And I think it’s time for there to be a peaceful transition, and a peaceful resolution to the situation. As a psychotherapist I know that when someone does something violent, you don’t take them down, you go and sit with them and try to understand what made this happen. What’s happening now is a massive act of collective punishment, and it just isn’t fair.”

Most of the music Zayed plans on playing consists of love songs and instrumentals that might be heard at a wedding, funeral, or graduation. He’s hoping to include, as a dedication to slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, his musical arrangement of “Absence,” a poem by Mahmoud Abu Hashhash “that doesn’t talk about violence, it talks about absence, and how people can disappear from our lives, and how hard it is to navigate fate and loss, especially when that loss is perpetrated by someone else.”

