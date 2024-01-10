Framingham native Katie Nolan wins ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ semifinals match, heads to finals

The win came as a bit of a surprise for Nolan, who noted during her interview with host Ken Jennings that she only prepared for the show by searching tons of topics on Google.

The Framingham native and sports comedy host took home the win on Tuesday’s semifinals episode, beating out “Psych” star Dulé Hill and “Wings” actor Steven Weber. Nolan will square off in the Jan. 23 final round with “Abbott Elementary” actress Lisa Ann Walter and the winner of the Jan. 16 semifinals, which will feature Lexington native and former “Saturday Night Live” star Rachel Dratch .

“Anytime I didn’t know something that happened in my day-to-day, I googled it,” Nolan said. “I don’t know that I retained any of it. I feel like I tried so hard to learn everything over the last two weeks that I think I may have just gotten in the way of things I already knew. So we’re going to see if it pays off.”

Jennings, who holds records as a contestant for highest winnings and most consecutive “Jeopardy!” games won, was a bit perplexed by Nolan’s strategy.

“So let me get this straight,” Jennings said. “Your plan was to spend two weeks googling everything in the universe and then you would win on ‘Jeopardy.’”

“Do you see flaws in that?” Nolan replied. “Because that sounds like a perfect plan to me.”

It was, indeed, a “perfect plan” as Nolan headed into the final question with a sizable lead over Hill and Weber. The contestants were quizzed on television history and needed to answer: “According to the BBC, this 1953 event ‘did more than any other to make television a mainstream medium.’”

Unfortunately, none of the contestants came up with the right response, with Nolan incorrectly guessing Beatlemania (the answer was the coronation of Elizabeth II). However, by only wagering a portion of her $36,400 total, Nolan ended the night with the highest total, pulling a final score of $17,400, with Hill and Weber both betting it all and coming away with $0, although each actor’s choice of charity will receive $50,000.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.