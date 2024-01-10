Cristina Rivera Garza sees herself as a bridge across borders

When Cristina Rivera Garza’s sister was murdered at 20, she left behind a paper trail of criminal case records and her own writings. Rivera Garza turned to these as well as interviews with her sister’s friends and family to create the genre-defying memoir “Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice,” a finalist for the 2023 National Book Award in nonfiction. The Mexican writer is better known for her novels, such as “The Iliac Crest” and “The Taiga Syndrome.” She is director of the PhD program in creative writing in Spanish at the University of Houston, the first and only program of its kind in the country.

BOOKS: What are you reading now?

RIVERA GARZA: I read a lot of philosophy, theory, and poetry. These are the kind of books that allow me to think of my writing projects from perspectives that don’t come naturally to me. For my current project, I’ve been reading Walter Isaacson’s biography of Jennifer Doudna, the DNA researcher who won the Nobel in 2020. It’s informative and a good read. I’m also reading Emily Wilson’s translation of “The Iliad” and enjoying it tremendously. I’ve been reading contemporary Mexican poets and Gilles Clément’s “The Planetary Garden,” which is about how we must take care of the planet’s diversity.

BOOKS: Which Mexican poets are you reading?

RIVERA GARZA: Mostly young poets of recent generations, such as Sara Uribe’s collection “Antígona González” and Irma Pineda, a wonderful poet from Oaxaca whose first language is Zapotec. Her collection “Nostalgia Doesn’t Flow Away Like Riverwater” is out this month. It’s a trilingual version in Spanish, English and Zapotec.

BOOKS: Are there books that you recommend regularly?

RIVERA GARZA: When I talk with friends in the US, I push them toward Latinx writers. With my Mexican friends, I do the opposite and talk about American books such as “Hydra Medusa” by the Japanese-American poet Brandon Shimoda or Raquel Gutiérrez’s essay collection “Brown Neon.” I see myself as a bridge to expand conversations that are not dominant on either side of the border.

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you as a child?

RIVERA GARZA: My father is a scientist, so I grew up reading stories about major scientists. Marie Curie was a hero of mine, and I read Alexander von Humboldt at an early age. These were heroic stories about people trying to do good in the world.

BOOKS: When did you start reading novels and poetry?

RIVERA GARZA: When I was a kid, we used to move often in Mexico. We didn’t have a radio in the car. That meant you had to develop a very active imagination to withstand all these hours in a small V.W. moving from place to place. That is how I ended up looking for the kind of reading that would fill all that silence.

BOOKS: How has your taste in fiction changed since then?

RIVERA GARZA: From the beginning, I always veered toward the strange and the unique. I perceived myself as a rebellious person, so I became a rebellious reader. For example, in college, in Mexico City, I read a lot of women authors, which was not the norm then. I read major authors like Marguerite Duras and Virginia Woolf in Spanish translation. I loved Woolf’s “The Waves” because it wasn’t plot-based and had a conscious relationship with rhythm, with how waves come to you and move away.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What does reading mean for you?

RIVERA GARZA: I’ve always thought of reading as a creative act. Authors put words on the page, an invitation, a provocation. As a reader, you come into that book with your own history. I believe that when you are touched by a reading experience, you are able to put a lot of yourself into the book.

BOOKS: What’s the most recent book that you read like that?

RIVERA GARZA: The novel “Aphasia” by Mauro Javier Cárdenas, an Ecuadoran writer who lives in San Francisco. He writes these long, convoluted sentences that are such a pleasure to read.

BOOKS: Do you have any reading goals for 2024?

RIVERA GARZA: I’ve been a very disciplined reader for years. I want to be closer to my own pleasure and feel less compelled to finish every book. I’ll tell you later if I was able to do that.

