Alex Michaelides’s new book, ‘The Fury,’ is Agatha Christie- style fun

At face value, “The Fury ,” (out Jan. 16) is a 180-degree-pivot from both the 2019 psychological-thriller debut that made the Cypriot a name on the mystery circuit –“Patient” lived on the New York Bestseller list for so many years it needed to rent a room – and his darker sophomore bestseller, “ The Maidens ” (2021).

As he proved in his smash-hit “The Silent Patient,” Alex Michaelides is a master of the unreliable narrator.

“Fury” is pure Agatha Christie-esque fun– genre romp, complete with remote island setting and larger-than-life characters who might’ve dunit. But you’ll also see “Patient” similarities: An unreliable narrator haunted by his dark boyhood who now smokes a lot of pot. Many references to Greek myths. Infidelity. A diary plays a role.

Our narrator here is Elliot, a playwright whose wife died mysteriously. He calls himself “sly.” He “lurks.” Characters call him “evil,” “sick,” “dangerous,” “a liar,” “a sociopath.” Every once in a while he tells us something like, “I may as well come clean…” and a new spin appears. He’s an egger-on and a schemer. After a few chapters, I pictured him as Little Finger from “Game of Thrones.”

Elliot tells us his “soulmate” is Lana, an American movie actor. Lana, her teen son, her husband, her theater-actor friend Kate, and Elliot vacation on Lana’s private Greek Island, a remote spot where the fierce wind is called “the fury.”

“This is not a whodunit,” Elliot tells us from the start. “It’s a whydunit.”

Ahead of his Jan. 17 talk at the Brookline Booksmith ($38.23, includes book), I Zoomed with Michaelides from his native Cyprus, for wide-ranging interview.

Q. The most striking thing here is your unreliable narrator. How did Elliot’s voice come to you?

A. My first two novels, I plotted them both for about a year before writing. This time, I thought it would be fun to be spontaneous. I wrote the first draft without plotting it, [but] it didn’t really come alive. Elliot was just a comic supporting role. I thought: Who is telling the story? Oh, what if it’s the British playwright. Then I rewrote the whole book. He changed it completely. Writing through his voice, I changed the ending, backstory appeared. It was fun.

Q. What was your original ending?

A. It was a completely different twist. It just didn’t work. I showed it to my brilliant editors, they said: This doesn’t really make sense. Either bin it, or [re-create] the whole second half. I think it’s a good lesson about not panicking.

I put the laptop away for a month. I walked around the park. I listened to this amazing interview with George Saunders, which saved the book: he said if you come across a stumbling-block halfway through a novel, it’s saying to you: I refuse to go on into these contrived conditions.

Q. You start the book with a quote from Ford Maddox Ford’s “The Good Soldier.”

A. I love him. That book was a big inspiration for me. I think he [wrote] the first unreliable narrator in fiction. It’s so clever. It’s a labyrinth. Flashback within flashback, lie within lie. It’s like a kaleidoscope. Before I started writing, I probably read it four times in a row. The voice in “The Good Soldier” is so wonderful. He’s so devious and so fun. Definitely an inspiration for Elliot.

Q. “Fury” is such a different tone than your first two. It’s like an Agatha Christie-type read.

A. It is. It’s also a lot more like me. My friend is a critic. He read my first books, and said, “You know, you can be occasionally funny in real life.”

Q. Greek myths always figure into your books.

A. You can’t escape it in Cyprus. They don’t teach you Shakespeare at school here – they teach you Homer. I was doing “The Iliad” when I was 10 or 11. It becomes part of your DNA.

What’s so brilliant is they’re incredibly psychologically accurate even though they were written over 3,000 years ago. That’s why they’ve lasted so long.

Q. Psychology plays into all your books. Elliot has a dark childhood, like Theo from “Patient.”

A. That was very much me. Once I realized Elliot was a playwright, and knew film stars, I felt parallels with my own life. I worked as a screenwriter in Hollywood; I knew a lot of famous people. Having been quite an anxious lonely kid in Cyprus, I dreamt of getting into Hollywood and assumed that I’d be happy. Of course, your self follows you. I was just as neurotic and miserable as ever.

So I started on this long journey of therapy. I felt it appropriate that Elliot would go on that journey, too, because for me, childhood is what the book is really about. I think people fleeing their past or running from themselves gravitate towards show-business, because they’re seeking validation. It’s an easy way to distract yourself from yourself.

Q. What was your childhood like?

A. I was a complete nerd, still am. Completely anxious, and still am. Didn’t really fit in. Didn’t have many friends. I lived in the world of my imagination. I grew up with no neighbors or anything, just fields and olive trees. I would walk around and tell myself stories and make up plays. It wasn’t until the theater world in London, around creative people, that I felt I found a family.

Q. You left Cyprus for London at 18.

A. I went to Cambridge, studied English. That’s when I got the acting bug. I tried to make it as an actor [and screenwriter.] I look back, and I was a novelist the whole time. Acting and screenwriting made me incredibly anxious. But when I sat down to start “The Silent Patient,” I felt joyful.

Q. Both your previous books are optioned for film.

A. Yeah, “Patient” is going to be made hopefully soon. “Maidens” is going to be a TV show possibly.

Q. What was it like writing “The Maidens” after a massive debut?

A. It was a shock, to be honest. It’s difficult when you have that kind of success and your agent says: “Do it again next year.” In hindsight, I should’ve taken a few years off to regroup. I had a difficult relationship with my second novel. I didn’t enjoy writing it. The material was sad. Spending two or three years with that became quite heavy. I decided to make my third novel something pacier, more fun. I had a great time.

Q. Theo from “Patient” makes a cameo appearance here. I love that your stories are all in the same universe.

A. I’ve always liked that. Tennessee Williams did it. And Christie, of course. There’s something about it I find three-dimensional and intriguing when a character is a bit part in another book. Mariana from “The Maidens” is also Elliot’s therapist. I’m definitely going to continue it.

Q. Have you started your next book?

A. I feel like doing a serious detective story. I have it plotted. I’m ready to start writing once this tour finishes. I feel like I’ve fallen in love with writing again.

