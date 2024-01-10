Produced by Jay-Z, ‘The Book of Clarence’ spins the biblical epic with a predominantly Black cast and hip-hop attitude

California’s own LaKeith Stanfield has a dual role as Thomas, a follower of Christ, and his twin brother, Clarence, a nonbeliever who will see the light before the closing credits.

“The Book of Clarence” has a very intriguing premise. It’s a story of faith set in biblical times and told from a Black perspective. The cast features actors from across the Black diaspora: American actor Alfre Woodard plays the Virgin Mary; French actor Omar Sy is a slave named Barabbas; Senegalese actor Anna Diop is the wise love interest, Varinia; and Brits Nicholas Pinnock and David Oyelowo are cast, respectively, as Jesus Christ and a grumpy John the Baptist.

Advertisement

LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, and R.J. Cyler in "The Book of Clarence." Moris Puccio/Legendary

Writer-director Jeymes Samuel wants to do for old-school religious epics like “The Robe” what he did for westerns in 2021′s “The Harder They Fall.” That film, number three on my 10-best list that year, was a spectacular, underrated thrill ride filled with clever scenes, excellent acting, and a great, sometimes anachronistic score by Samuel. Despite having some of the same elements, lightning doesn’t strike twice in “The Book of Clarence.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Samuel’s sophomore full-length feature is an ambitious misfire, a noble failure that starts off like “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” and ends like “The Passion of the Christ.” Like the Python film, it features a protagonist who is not the Messiah, but is a very naughty boy. And, as in both films, the main character gets crucified.

I recall reading somewhere that the Pythons were talked out of showing the act of Brian’s crucifixion because it would be too deathly serious for a comedy. Unfortunately, nobody told Samuel, who depicts Clarence being whipped to a bloody pulp before ominously focusing on the nails that will pierce his flesh. Despite a number of humorous moments, perhaps I was misguided in classifying “The Book of Clarence” as a comedy.

Advertisement

It’s no spoiler to tell you Clarence dies; in the opening scene, the camera drifts past a version of the crucified white Jesus of Renaissance paintings to focus on Clarence on a cross behind him. Clarence will spend the majority of his story running several side hustles, interacting with actual biblical figures and, most important to note, living in the shadow of his pious, older (by mere minutes, he informs us) sibling.

“A man that lacks honor is a nobody,” Thomas tells Clarence. “I am not a nobody!” Clarence retorts before embarking on his crusade to prove his worth.

Teyana Taylor in "The Book of Clarence." Moris Puccio/Legendary

Clarence is definitely somebody to Jedediah (Eric Kofi-Abrefa), the neighborhood bigwig. He and his partner-in-crime, Elijah (R.J. Cyler), owe Jedediah a debt they have a week to pay. Failure to do so will have deadly consequences. After losing a chariot race to Mary Magdalene (Teyana Taylor) in a scene that references “Ben-Hur” and the “Fast and the Furious” series, Clarence decides more desperate measures are required.

To chronicle Clarence’s plan, the film is divided into three “books”: “The 13th Apostle,” “The Messiah,” and “The Crucifixion.” In the first, Clarence attempts to join the Apostles even though he thinks Jesus is a charlatan.

When that fails, Clarence tries to convince followers that he is the real Messiah. He’ll rip off Jesus’s speeches and pass them off as his own. Hell, there are plenty of people in town doing that already, including some familiar-looking, long-haired white guy with a beard who’s clearly a fraud. (Remember, folks, Jesus is Black in this movie.)

Advertisement

The third book’s title is self-explanatory.

For the first two-thirds of “The Book of Clarence,” Samuel has a lot of fun with Clarence’s run-ins with biblical figures. While these scenes are often hilarious (Woodard and Oyelowo are very funny in their cameos, and Taylor is memorably fierce), they’re never disrespectful. Jesus is treated with respect, and Clarence’s scenes with Barabbas reflect wisdom from the Gospels put into action.

Alfre Woodard and LaKeith Stanfield in "The Book of Clarence." Moris Puccio/Legendary

Samuel really leans into the flights of fancy that made “The Harder They Fall” so delightful. When people smoke at a hookah bar, they literally float in the air. And there’s a fantastic dance-party sequence set to “Nights Over Egypt,” the R&B classic by the Jones Girls released 1,948 years after Clarence’s story begins.

There’s also an attempt to relate Clarence’s story to contemporary Black life, and here’s where “The Book of Clarence” falls apart. Samuel loses the light touch that had held the film together, and the proceedings become preachy and heavy-handed. Equating the Romans with current-day policing is a provocative idea (James McAvoy is an especially cruel Pontius Pilate), but Samuel’s screenplay beats it into the ground.

The symbolism also becomes muddled. Are we to equate Black strength and perseverance in the face of all that has befallen us as some form of divine power? Or are we all simply martyrs who will get our rewards in the next life? Suddenly, we’re trapped in an endless sermon trying to convert us to Christianity.

Advertisement

At my critics screening, an introduction by Samuel played before the movie. This new trend of directors showing up to explain their films is, at best, irritating. If you need to come onscreen to explain your thesis statement, your movie needs another rewrite.

That said, I admired “The Book of Clarence” for swinging for the fences. And I enjoyed the uniformly good performances and its hip-hop attitude (the film was produced by Jay-Z). But I was ultimately left confused and dissatisfied. The only message I gleaned from it, in the end, was “y’all need Jesus!”

I could have just called one of my aunties to hear that.

★★

THE BOOK OF CLARENCE

Written and directed by Jeymes Samuel. Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Alfre Woodard, Omar Sy, Anna Diop, Teyana Taylor, Nicholas Pinnock, David Oyelowo, R.J. Cyler, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, James McAvoy. At AMC Boston Common, Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, AMC Causeway, suburbs. 135 minutes. PG-13 (R-level profanity and violence)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.