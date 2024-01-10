Strong casting streak continues for ‘The White Lotus’

I’m a fan of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Mike White’s sly anthology drama currently up for 12 Emmys. And part of being a fan of the show is being a fan of the casting, which has been fantastic from the start. The first season had Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Molly Shannon, Natasha Rothwell, and, in what turned out to be a breakthrough performance, Jennifer Coolidge, among others. Season 2 gave us Michael Imperioli, Tom Hollander, Coolidge again, F. Murray Abraham, and the fantastic Aubrey Plaza.

Now news of the casting for season 3 — to be set in Thailand — is trickling out, and it’s good. For one thing, Rothwell is returning, reprising her role from season 1 as Belinda the spa manager, who was cruelly led on by Coolidge’s Tanya. For another, one of my favorite actors of the moment, Carrie Coon, is on board. Coon recently shone as the hungry Bertha Russell on season 2 of “The Gilded Age,” after her work on “The Leftovers” and “Fargo.”