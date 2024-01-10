Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

TRAVIS SCOTT UTOPIA TOUR PRESENTS CIRCUS MAXIMUS The hyperactive Houston MC brings his immersive tour to town. Jan. 12, 8 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

BONG WISH “Hazy Road,” the debut full-length from the long-running side project of former Fat Creeps bassist Mariam Saleh, is suspended in the space between ‘70s folk rock and late-20th-century twee, its chiming guitars and insistent melodies occasionally spinning into unexpected, ornate soundscapes. Jan. 14, 7 p.m. Faces on Pleasant, Malden. 781-851-4672, facesbrewing.com

RUBEN & CLAY: TWENTY YEARS, ONE NIGHT In the early ‘00s, the first few seasons of “American Idol” had a hold on the country’s popular culture, scoring double-digit ratings in the demo and causing CD singles to fly off shelves. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the cultural references in the previous sentence, this tour featuring the second season’s winner, the silk-voiced Ruben Studdard, and runner-up, the singer-turned-activist Clay Aiken, celebrates the 20-year anniversary of their head-to-head battle. Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall, Plymouth. memorialhall.com. Also Jan. 18, 8 p.m. Cary Hall, Lexington. 800-657-8774, caryhalllexington.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk, World & Country





RHYTHM FUTURE QUARTET Violinist Jason Anick’s gypsy jazz permutation, which cops its name from a Django Reinhardt song, plays a mix of genre standards and original compositions, all in service of keeping the spirit of gypsy jazz alive and taking the music to new places. Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $25. The Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25½ Court St., Plymouth. 508-746-4488, www.spirecenter.org

LOCAL COUNTRY An evening of various flavors of country music from three local acts: “rock n roll country” courtesy of Elisa Smith, rootsy storyteller Daniel Miller and his band the High Life, and the trad country-Irish folk meldings of Kier Byrnes and the Kettle Burners. Jan. 13, 7 p.m. $15. Rockwood Music Hall, 88 Van Ness St. www.rockwoodboston.com

JILL BARBER This Canadian singer-songwriter offers a peerless combination of folk, jazz, and pop with her music, and animates it with her stellar vocals. On her latest release, “Homemaker,” she puts all of that to work with her lyrical observations on domestic life. Jan. 14, 7 p.m. $25. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

JOE PINO QUINTET The brilliant trumpeter/composer leads a straight-ahead post-bop crew in a program of originals, standards and jazz classics, with saxophonist Joe Albano, pianist Steve Chaplin, bassist Andrew Schiller, and drummer David Moore. Jan. 15, 4 p.m. $15. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

ELAN MEHLER SEPTET Lexington High alumni Mehler returns to the old haunts with an all-star group. The pianist, composer, and record producer, cofounder of vinyl-only label Newvelle records, has released 11 albums as a leader since 2007. His band includes some of New York’s finest: trumpeter Ron Horton, saxophonists Loren Stillman and Andy Zimmerman, guitarist Ben Monder, bassist Tony Scherr, and drummer Rudy Royston. Jan. 18, 7 p.m. $25. Scottish Rite Masonic Museum, 33 Marrett Road, Lexington. www.lexingtoncommunityed.org

BOBBY RUSH The venerable bluesman — a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and harmonica player who Rolling Stone magazine dubbed “The King of the Chitlin’ Circuit” — won his first Grammy in 2017 at 83, and his vibrant stage presence and performances belie his advanced age. Jan. 18, 8 p.m. $40 (advance), $43. Narrows Center for the Arts, 16 Anawan St., Fall River. 508-324-1926, www.narrowscenter.org

Classical

SARASA CHAMBER MUSIC ENSEMBLE French baroque music takes the spotlight in this concert by the Cambridge-based ensemble. A five-piece crew of players presents a program including François Couperin, Élisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, and one of German composer Telemann’s distinctly Frenchified “Paris Quartets.” Jan. 13, 7 p.m., Friends Meeting House, Cambridge; Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Follen Community Church, Lexington. www.sarasamusic.org

COMPLETE IVES PIANO SONATAS In a performance dedicated to the memory of John Heiss, New England Conservatory faculty pianist Stephen Drury and friends perform Charles Ives’s piano sonatas, including the dreamy, transcendentalism-inspired Sonata No. 2 (with movements named for prominent residents of Concord) and the oft-forgotten “Three Page Sonata”. Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. NEC’s Jordan Hall. Free. www.necmusic.edu

TEXT AND TONE FESTIVAL The intersection of poetry and art songs is celebrated in this new four-day festival founded by pianists Elias Dagher and Pierre-Nicolas Colombat. On the menu: Schubert’s “Winterreise” with Colombat and baritone Felix Gygli, a cabaret program with Dagher and mezzo-soprano Joanne Evans, several new poems by commissioned poet Letta Neely, and readily accessible translations of every non-English piece so that everyone can understand and appreciate the words. Jan 18-21. Various venues. www.textandtonefestival.com

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

LUNCH BUNCH Directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques, this play by Sarah Einspanier revolves around seven beleaguered public defenders who, according to press materials, “seek meaning, belonging, and some semblance of order via their frenzied quest for the perfect Lunch.” Through Jan. 21. Apollinaire Theatre Company. At Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. 617-887-2336, www.apollinairetheatre.com

NORTHSIDE HOLLOW Cowritten and codirected by Jonathan Fielding and Brenda Withers, this two-hander features Robert Kropf as a miner who becomes trapped underground in the wake of a deadly collapse and Alex Pollock as the youthful responder trying to rescue him. In an innovative touch, headlamps worn by members of the audience will provide most of the lighting for the production. Jan. 11-20. Harbor Stage Company. At Plaza Black Box Theatre, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.harborstage.org

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES This musical adaptation of the play by Josefina López and the subsequent HBO film wears its big heart on its sleeve. Set in East Los Angeles in 1987, it features the luminous Lucy Godínez as 18-year-old Ana, who is trying to forge her own path while locked in a contest of wills with her ultra-traditionalist mother, Carmen (Justina Machado). Ana has earned a full scholarship to Columbia University, but Carmen wants her to stay at home and work as a seamstress in the family’s sewing factory. Directed by Sergio Trujillo, who also devised the production’s taut, electric choreography, with a score by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, and a sometimes overly-on-the-nose book by Lisa Loomer, with additional material by Nell Benjamin. Through Jan. 21. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, AmericanRepertoryTheater.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

MOMIX With its trademark fusion of dance, acrobatics, music, and eye-popping elements of illusion, the renowned company presents the Boston premiere of “Alice.” Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic “Alice in Wonderland,” Moses Pendleton’s newest creation takes audiences down the rabbit hole with inventive movement and whimsical imagery. Jan. 13-14. $50-$79. Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. www.globalartslive.org

SHEN YUN If you missed the company’s Wang Theatre engagement last month, you have another chance to see this perennial favorite in Worcester. The New York-based company of Chinese artists casts a contemporary eye toward China’s ages-old cultural traditions, promising an extravaganza of dance, acrobatics, live music, and brilliant sets and costumes. Jan. 13-14. $90-$200. Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, Worcester. https://thehanovertheatre.org/event/shen-yun/

ASHWINY RAMASWAMY: LET THE CROWS COME This one’s a week away, but you might want to hop on it, as this intimate performance in NEC’s intimate Black Box Theatre may sell out. A blend of movement and live music, the work is centered in Bharatanatyam dance, but Ramaswamy, modern/Afro-Caribbean dancer Alanna Morris, and Gaga-based performer Berit Ahlgren each contribute their own interpretive influences and artistry. Jan. 19-20. $67-$95. New England Conservatory’s Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre. www.celebrityseries.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art





FASHIONED BY SARGENT Last chance for this exhibition of perhaps the most famous of Bostonian artists (or Bostonian-adjacent; Sargent lived much of his life in Europe), John Singer Sargent. Sargent made his mark as a society portraitist largely of well-to-do women like Isabella Stewart Gardner, who became his close patron, confidante, and friend. Inevitably, this meant developing a formidable gift in rendering elaborate gowns and the pernicious drape and glow of an array of fine fabrics, of which Sargent became an established master. This show, organized with the Tate Britain, celebrates that gift, but reaches for deeper contemplation about wealth, social position, the relationship between an artist and the prominent person he was painting, and, of course, how fashion choices become an outward signal of all of these things. Through Jan. 15. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

2023 JAMES AND AUDREY FOSTER PRIZE Established in 1999, the Foster Prize exhibition has evolved into a vital showcase for contemporary artists in the Boston area to make their presence known here at home on a major institutional stage. The three artists selected this year, Cicely Carew, Venetia Dale, and Yu-Wen Wu, work across a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, and video, and will each enjoy a solo presentation of their work as part of the overall Foster Prize exhibition. Through Jan 28. Institute Of Contemporary Art Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, icaboston.org.

E.J. HILL: BRAKE RUN HELIX A real, rideable roller coaster occupies Mass MoCA’s gargantuan Building 5, its ribbon of pink track snaking from a platform shrouded by two-story-high green velvet drapes. The theatricality adds a performative flair to the piece, by E.J. Hill, for whom roller coasters are a loaded symbol of the privilege of leisure, and a history of segregation that denied Black Americans its simple thrills. Through Feb. 11. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

MURRAY WHYTE

MARIS VAN VLACK: THE BLUE OF DISTANCE and FU’UNA: MAHALANG (LONGING) Two shows spotlight winners of Bromfield Gallery’s juried “Solo 2024″ competition. Using old family photos, Van Vlack explores time, memory, and landscape in textiles layered with paint. Fu’una, a muralist, here makes large-scale pastels that remind her of her trips to Guam, and combine tropical-toned flora and fauna to lament the Earth’s shrinking biodiversity. Through Jan. 28. Bromfield Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-451-3605, www.bromfieldgallery.com

CATE McQUAIID

Maris Van Vlack, "Facade," part of "The Blue of Distance" exhibition at Bromfield Gallery. Maris Van Vlack









EVENTS

Comedy

ZAINAB JOHNSON Johnson’s family didn’t want her sister to be a stripper. “But, we said, ‘If you’re gonna be a stripper, just be the best stripper,’” she says. “We bullied her. We all, as a group, went to the strip club, stood in the back with a stack of ones, threatening my sister, ‘Don’t let no other stripper go home with this money!’” Jan. 12, 8:30 p.m. $30. Wicked Funny Comedy Club at China Blossom Restaurant, 946 Osgood St., North Andover. www.wickedfunnynorthandover.com

KEVIN HART Tickets just went on sale last week for these surprise shows featuring the near-ubiquitous Hart, who released a new special, “Reality Check,” over the summer, hosts his own talk show, “Hart to Heart,” and a podcast called “Gold Minds,” and also found time last year to release a short inspirational book, “It Will All Work Out: The Freedom of Letting Go.” Jan. 13, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. $99-$299. The Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. www.chevalierthatre.com

CLARE O’KANE & EUGENE MIRMAN Stand-up and TV writer (“Shrill,” “Saturday Night Live”) O’Kane, who is preparing to record her next album at SF Sketchfest in San Francisco later this month, shares the bill with Boston’s own Eugene Mirman (who will also open the Sketchfest show). Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

PIRATES OF FENWAY ICE SKATING SHOW Nancy Kerrigan hosts a jolly band of skating pirates as they take over The Rink at 401 Park this weekend. Elite competitors and professional performers from fan favorite shows like Disney on Ice, Brownbody, and Dancing on Ice join Kerrigan in this swashbuckling show. Jan. 13, 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Fenway Rink, 401 Park Drive. thebostoncalendar.com

DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE Become an intrepid explorer in this prehistoric world as children 3 and up discover ancient dinosaurs. Brave adventurers have the chance to meet astonishingly life-like creatures, including the Tyrannosaurus rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, and Segnosaurus, after the show. Jan. 14, 2 p.m. From $39. Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St. mommypoppins.com

MINECRAFT ROLLER COASTER CHALLENGE Creativity meets science at this event, where kids ages 6-12 have the chance to collaborate to build roller coasters inspired by the video game “Minecraft.” Registration is required for this event. Jan. 18, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Free. Grove Hall Branch of the Boston Public Library, 41 Geneva Ave., Dorchester. mommypoppins.com

ADRI PRAY



