This Boston-based Jane is anything but plain in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

The drag queen represents Boston in the 16th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and a crowd of a few hundred had gathered with her at the Fenway venue to watch the first episode. Beantown’s local queen makes her entrance this Friday on episode two, when seven more contestants will be introduced and the competition will begin.

Plane Jane, dressed in a red and white “Russian peasant girl” outfit crowned with a long, blonde braid down her back, held up a fishbowl of pink Plane Jane Punch to the at-capacity cafeteria at Time Out Market Boston last weekend and toasted her national television debut.

During commercial breaks and after the episode, Plane Jane, along with two of her “drag sisters,” Big Atlas and Binx, answered questions, took photos with fans, and performed a lip synched rendition of “Let’s Get it Started” by the Black Eyed Peas.

“‘Drag Race’ has been a long-term dream of mine and being on the show, being behind the cameras, was fantastic,” Plane Jane said in an interview after the Time Out screening. “It was kind of like a fever dream — you’re intimidated, but at the same time, it’s like, holy [expletive], I’m here. I made it.”

Artistically, she said, being on the show was challenging in every aspect: Having to learn lines, script comedy routines, design outfits, and craft makeup looks in “drag bootcamp.”

“Getting on the show has really affirmed my hard work and who I am as a performer. It’s made me feel even more confident and even more sure of myself,” said Plane Jane, the performing name of Andy Dunyayevakiy, a recent college graduate. “I feel even more competent not just as a performer, but as a queer person moving through the world.”

Dunyayevakiy’s background in competitive ballroom dancing gave him an eye for detail and an appreciation for perfection, which has been helpful in drag performances and on “Drag Race,” he said. Raised in Boston, he’s of Russian descent and seeks inspiration from the country’s culture, iconography, and fashion, but doesn’t use that identity as the “gimmick” of Plane Jane.

“Drag is not only an expression of the performer’s identity, it also allows people to have fun with us and lets everybody in on the fun that is drag,” Plane Jane said, after pausing to take a photo with a fan. “It’s meant to give people a moment to tune out of whatever’s going on in their life, whatever struggles they’re experiencing in their life, and live in the fantasy with us on stage.”

“We live in a time where drag is highly politicized and there are a lot of really important conversations that are had on this season about that,” she said. “Tune in to see us all coming together as a community and disseminating these important issues because I feel like they’re approached very well on the show.”

Plane Jane, performs monthly at Time Out Market’s drag bingo, which she’s hosted since 2021; she also does drag brunch on Sundays at Carrie Nation Cocktail Club in Beacon Hill. She met Jujubee, a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race season two, at Carrie Nation, and the two became friends.

After Plane Jane made the cut for season 16, Jujubee, who’d gone on to star in a couple of Drag Race spinoffs, offered guidance and outfits. She even loaned luggage for Plane Jane’s appearance on the show.

“[Jujubee] has been a long standing fixture of the ‘Drag Race’ franchise, and she has a lot of experience on television as well, so she’s a drag mentor for me in that way,” Plane Jane said of her friend.

As for the upcoming episodes, fans can expect to see “jaw-dropping looks” from the queens — Plane Jane confessed to spending “every single dime in my bank on this season.” The show is, of course, a competition, but she hopes the fanbase knows that while contestants can get shady with one another, it’s all out of love.

“We were all local queens until just a second ago,” she said. “There’s no other show on this planet that takes people and thrusts them onto as big of a platform as ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ does. We’re all local girls that are trying to make a name for ourselves and have a good time, so have a good time with us.”

