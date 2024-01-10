Amazon cutting hundreds of jobs at Prime Video and MGM Studios

Amazon is cutting several hundred positions across its Prime Video and MGM Studios unit. Last month Amazon said that Prime Video users would start seeing ads on movies and television shows starting on Jan. 29, setting a date for an announcement it made back in September. Prime members who want to keep their movies and TV shows ad-free will have to pay an additional $2.99 per month. Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a note to employees that the company is boosting investment in areas with the most impact, while stepping back from others. Amazon has cut thousands of jobs after a hiring surge during the pandemic. In March, Amazon announced that it planned to layoff 9,000 employees. That was on top of the 18,000 employees the tech giant said that it would lay off in January 2023. Job cuts are occurring elsewhere in the company this week. Twitch, the video game streaming platform acquired by Amazon a decade ago for close to $1 billion, is laying off more than 500 employees as the company tries to turn the tremendously expensive division profitable. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

600,000 Ram trucks to be recalled over emissions software

The Department of Justice released new details of a settlement with engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. Wednesday that includes a mandatory recall of 600,000 Ram trucks, and that Cummins remedy environmental damage it caused when it illegally installed emissions control software in several thousand vehicles, skirting emissions testing. Cummins is accused of circumventing emissions testing through devices that can bypass or defeat emissions controls. The engine manufacturer will pay a $1.675 billion civil penalty to settle claims — previously announced in December and the largest eversecured under the Clean Air Act — in addition to $325 million on remedies. That brings Cummins’ total penalty for the violations to more than $2 billion, per Wednesday’s announcement, which officials from the US Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resources Board, and the California attorney general called “landmark” in a call with reporters Wednesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

More than 4 trillion music streams worldwide in 2023

Listened to more music last year? You’re not alone. The global music industry surpassed 4 trillion streams in 2023, a new single-year record, Luminate’s 2023 Year-End Report found. Global streams were also up 34 percent from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace. Stateside, three genres saw the biggest growth in 2023: country (23.7 percent), Latin (which encompasses all Latin musical genres,up 24.1 percent) and world (a catchall that includes J-pop, K-pop, and Afrobeats, up 26.2 percent.) It seems that more Americans are listening to non-English music. By the end of 2023, Luminate found that Spanish-language music’s share of the top 10,000 songs streamed in the United States grew 3.8 percent, and English-language music’s share dropped 3.8 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

British PM moves to overturn false convictions of postal workers

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he will introduce measures to overturn the convictions of more than 900 post office branch managers who were wrongly accused of theft or fraud because of a faulty computer system. Sunak said the scandal, which saw hundreds of postmasters falsely convicted of stealing money because Post Office computers wrongly showed that funds were missing from their shops, was “one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history.” Of the more than 900 postal branch managers who were convicted of theft or fraud between 1999 and 2015, just 95 have managed to overturn their convictions, Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake said. Some were sent to prison, and many were financially ruined after being forced to pay large sums to the state-owned Post Office. Several killed themselves. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

SEC’s X account hacked

A highly anticipated decision by the US Securities and Exchange Commission on whether to approve a spot-bitcoin exchange-traded fund quickly morphed into a major cybersecurity incident on Tuesday. The SEC’s X account was compromised and a fake post claiming that the agency had green lit plans for the products fueled a brief surge in the price of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency. It also has sparked an investigation by US authorities into how a social media account at Wall Street’s main regulator was compromised. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

German railway workers go on strike

A union representing many of Germany’s train drivers started a nearly three-day strike early Wednesday in a rancorous dispute with the country’s state-owned main railway operator over working hours and pay. Train travel across the country and in many cities came to a near standstill with commuters and other travelers struggling to find alternatives involving long-distance bus or car travel or flights. State-owned Deutsche Bahn said only around 20 percent of its long-distance trains were running and many regional and commuter trains in cities like Berlin were also not in operation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOME SALES

Mortgage applications rose last week

Applications for home-purchase mortgages in the United States increased last week by the most since June as borrowing costs hovered near a seven-month low. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s gauge of mortgage applications to buy a home increased 5.6 percent in the week ended Jan. 5, which included the New Year’s Day holiday. An index of overall mortgage applications, which also includes refinancing, climbed 9.9 percent, the sharpest advance in nearly a year. The tend to be more volatile around holidays, helping explain some of the big drops and rises in recent weeks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok tops $10 billion in consumer spending

TikTok became the first app to surpass $10 billion in cumulative consumer spending, helping power mobile app sales to a new high in a year revenue from games was down, according to the latest annual report by data.ai. Video-streaming platforms like TikTok and Disney+ drove an 11 percent rise in consumer app sales in 2023, showing resilient demand while the games industry dealt witha double-digit sales decline in China that dragged global sales down 2 percent. TikTok’s in-app purchases of credit that can be used to tip favored creators and live streamers accounted for the bulk of its income, and “unlocked the secret to monetization on mobile,” according to the market researchers, whose services are used by many of the world’s biggest brands to track the performance of their mobile apps and ads. — BLOOMBERG NEWS