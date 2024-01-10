Local inventor challenges Google in billion-dollar patent fight

Even before the recent boom in generative AI systems like ChatGPT, Google added AI capabilities to many of its services like Google Search, Gmail, and Google Translate. For instance, when typing a message in Gmail, the service will often display an AI-generated prediction of what the user will type next. These capabilities are made possible by custom processor chips optimized for AI systems. In 2015, Google began using these chips, called Tensor Processing Units.

The patent suit, originally filed by Cambridge-based Singular Computing in 2019, claims that Google has violated a number of Singular’s patents related to a new kind of microprocessor that’s better than traditional microchips at running artificial intelligence systems. Singular is seeking $1.67 billion in damages.

A patent dispute launched four years ago by a little-known local firm went to trial in Boston this week. And it could turn into a massive headache for internet search giant Google.

The suit does not allege Google’s first versions of these chips violated Singular’s patents, but it claims that later versions were based on concepts that Singular Computing founder Joseph Bates disclosed to Google representatives in a series of meetings that occurred before 2010 and 2017. According to the lawsuit, Bates informed Google at the time that his innovations were patent-protected. Nevertheless, the suit alleges “Google copied and adopted Dr. Bates’ patented invention,” incorporating the technology into improved versions of the Tensor Processing Units.

The current trial involves two of Singular’s patents, but the company has filed additional lawsuits against Google claiming the company has violated six others, for a total of eight patents.

Singular Computing declined to comment about the case. But Google spokesman Jose Castaneda described Singular’s patent claims as “dubious” and said the company was challenging the validity of the patents in a proceeding at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Castaneda added that even if the patents are valid, “they don’t apply to our Tensor Processing Units, which we developed independently over many years. We look forward to setting the record straight in court.”

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.