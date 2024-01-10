Can Nikki Haley beat Donald Trump? ‘It’s all going to depend on New Hampshire.’

With President Biden running for re-election, all eyes are on the Republican race, which kicks into high gear with the Iowa caucuses on Monday and the New Hampshire primary about a week later. Former President Trump is far ahead in the polls, but could one of his primary rivals stage an upset?

This week’s Say More podcast features a panel with Boston Globe veteran political reporter James Pindell, along with Opinion section columnist Scot Lehigh and writer Carine Hajjar. Globe columnist and MSNBC contributor Kimberly Atkins Stohr served as the guest host.

Listen at globe.com/saymore and wherever you find your podcasts.

Advertisement

Here are edited excerpts of the conversation:

Atkins Stohr: How different is this GOP primary from anyone you’ve covered before?

Lehigh: In a macro sense, it’s night and day. In Trump, we’ve got this weird collision of campaign-leading candidate and some very serious allegations and upcoming trials on criminality.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

But also in terms of New Hampshire, New Hampshire is always a state that’s prided itself on really getting up close and personal with a candidate. Candidates usually are required to come up and subject themselves to questions, and do what they call town hall meetings and take questions, really be vetted by the voters in New Hampshire. That doesn’t pertain at all to Trump. He does occasional sort of celebrity fly-in events to New Hampshire, but he is largely absent from the process.

Atkins Stohr: James, you have written that if you squint, this year actually feels very similar to previous years. What do you mean?

Pindell: You’ve got to really, really, really squint. This is really the first time since the 1890s when you have two presidents, running for their party nominations. And so up until the last month, Donald Trump’s dominant lead — particularly in New Hampshire and nationwide in every early state — has meant that this is not looking like a normal campaign. The surge of Nikki Haley does seem to give some regular contour to this race. Donald Trump is now a frontrunner, not the obvious, inevitable nominee.

Advertisement

We just had a Boston Globe poll come out earlier this week showing that, once again, Donald Trump is still up by 20 points over Nikki Haley. So whatever surge she had seems to have leveled off a little bit. But nonetheless, you can see how this is not just a done deal.

Atkins Stohr: Speaking of Nikki Haley, Carine, do you think she’ll be able to pull away from the pack in a way that is meaningful in New Hampshire?

Hajjar: It’s all going to depend on New Hampshire. I’ve talked to Governor Sununu, who endorsed Nikki Haley, and he’s really confident that she’s going to be able to pull away in New Hampshire, and that she’s going to be able to beat Trump. At the very least, even if she doesn’t beat Trump, doing very well in New Hampshire could give her the momentum to go into South Carolina, her home state, and have a great showing and kind of break the narrative that Trump is a done deal.

Atkins Stohr: Scott, Biden is not even on the ballot in New Hampshire. How do you think that affects Democrats?

Lehigh: I’m a big fan of New Hampshire, although I will say on the Democratic side, New Hampshire in the last X number of cycles has tended to fall in love for the candidate next door. Bernie Sanders, John Kerry, Mike Dukakis, on the Republican side, Mitt Romney.

Advertisement

It’s a small state that has a lot of different sort of venues and interests. There are very rural parts of it, there are high-tech parts of it. You can test messages, and you can get a lot of different socioeconomic segments of the population.

I do think the DNC made a little bit of a mistake by sending a shirty letter to the Democratic Party in New Hampshire saying, ‘How doth you hold the primary when we’ve decided you weren’t in the window?’ There could be a little bit of a backlash there against Biden.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore. Follow her on Threads @shirley02186

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com. Anna Kusmer can be reached at anna.kusmer@globe.com.