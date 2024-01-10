Wu backs away from tax breaks to jumpstart stalled housing construction

As it grapples with a massive housing shortage, the city of Boston has more than 23,000 proposed units that have won city approvals but have not broken ground, largely due to rising interest rates and construction costs that effectively made them too expensive to build.

Those hopes will remain unfulfilled for the time being. Wu told reporters after the speech that a housing tax break is off the table, at least for now.

Beleaguered residential developers had been hoping they’d get good news in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s State of the City address Tuesday night, in the form of a tax break to help jumpstart construction of stalled housing projects.

In September, Wu floated the idea of a “time-limited tax incentive program” to take those units from the pipeline into the ground; city officials and Harvard academics have studied the idea since.

Details were scarce, but it was expected a tax break could lower city property taxes to help ease those costs for projects looking to start construction this year and next. Many in Boston’s real estate development industry had hoped for more formal news on an incentive program at Tuesday’s State of the City speech, particularly as the region faces what could be a prolonged slowdown in housing construction.

There was no formal news on incentives in the speech, but Wu discussed the topic with reporters afterward. She said that, after studying what it would take to make projects financially viable, city officials identified about 7,700 approved market-rate apartments that could use a targeted tax abatement. But right now, Wu said, the gap between what the city can provide and what projects need is too great.

“We have spent a tremendous amount of time and energy really engaging with the real estate community, with academics, with just about every source of data, to understand the financials and what it would take to get our pipeline going,” Wu told reporters after the speech. “The scale of resources that it would take to close the gaps, to make these projects actually move forward — and at scale, to start to bring rents down — is simply not something that the city could afford.”

The city will keep an eye on economic conditions, including federal interest rates, and stay in conversation with developers about getting projects started, Wu said.

“We’ve gotten a pretty good idea of what it will take to really spark this next set of projects to move forward,” Wu said. “We’re not there yet, with where the gap is, but we’ll keep watching it.”

Financial details were not immediately available.

The loss of housing production incentives is a blow to the city’s real estate development industry.

“The development community, particularly given the current market and the number of new regulatory requirements put in place in the city of Boston within the past two years, was hopeful that some incentive of some kind would be announced during the speech,” said Tamara Small, CEO of commercial real estate industry group NAIOP Massachusetts.

Residential construction is facing a marked slowdown in Greater Boston this year. Just 502 housing units were permitted in the region in November, according to Census data, and 9,045 through the first 11 months of 2023. That’s down markedly from pre-pandemic levels; in 2019, the region permitted 1,389 units in November, and 13,579 units in the first 11 months of the year.

The sky-high cost of construction is a major factor in the delay of building approved residential projects, particularly amid an ongoing stretch of high interest rates. Those interest rates, as well as other cost factors — including expensive materials and parking minimums, extended permitting timeframes and affordable housing requirements — has many developers in the area pressing pause on new projects.

The Wu administration has already rolled out one short-term tax incentive program — to convert obsolete office buildings to housing — where qualified commercial property owners can receive a steep tax discount if they start work by next fall. At least three property owners have already applied to convert whole buildings, or floors of buildings, across downtown.

The housing production incentives program debate comes at a time of impending financial gloom for much of Boston’s commercial property base — which funds much of the city’s budget. Most of the city’s 20 largest office towers have declined in value since last year, the Boston Business Journal reported last week, citing city assessment data.

If the value of a physical building has declined, its owner can petition the city to pay less taxes, a process known as applying for a property tax abatement. Small this week said she’s hearing more members than ever before discuss applying for commercial property tax abatements.

“Without a doubt, that’s definitely going to be something we see this year,” Small said.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her @bycathcarlock.