Yellen touts Biden climate, inflation efforts during Boston visit

And, she said, the law has provided taxpayers with a $150 tax credit to use toward home energy audits, up to $1,200 to offset energy efficiency improvements, and up to $2,000 to install a heat pump.

The act, signed in 2022 by President Biden, is cutting costs and advancing the country’s climate and energy security goals, Yellen said. She praised energy efficiency upgrades at the college that could save the school up to $800,000 annually and reduce its carbon footprint by at least 5 million pounds of carbon dioxide each year.

The Inflation Reduction Act is making a difference for climate resilience and energy initiatives in Massachusetts, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday at Roxbury Community College.

The Inflation Reduction Act “is the most important climate and energy law in US history,” she said.

“We’ve already driven a historic recovery, and now we’re focused on easing financial pressures on American families,” she added.

Yellen, who was joined by Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, said that although the middle class has more wealth compared to before the pandemic and inflation has now reached around 3 percent, significant work remains to be done. The act is also focused on decreasing costs short-term, especially for low-income and middle-class American families.

Yellen said wages have risen more than prices since 2019, so now a typical family can buy the same basket of goods as in 2019, but with nearly $1,000 left over.

The city of Boston is using federal dollars to fund electric school buses, energy-efficient building renovations, and the city’s first forestry team, Wu said.

And, the act has had a significant effect on lowering energy bills for many residents, Healey said.

“It’s enabled us to further the opportunities to create great good-paying jobs for our people,” Healey said. “It creates opportunities to live in strong and safe communities with environmental justice.”

With the 2024 presidential election just months away, Yellen highlighted Biden’s broader agenda during her visit. She discussed how community colleges across the country, like Roxbury Community College, are crafting the next generation of students that will create environmentally sustainable and low-cost technology for buildings.

“This focus on workforce development reflects President Biden’s commitment to building our economy from the middle out and bottom up,” Yellen said. “You shouldn’t need a four-year college degree to support your family.”

Esha Walia can be reached at esha.walia@globe.com.