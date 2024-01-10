I thought I found love online, but he gradually stopped responding

Slowly the time between his messages started to get longer and longer. One day I asked him about it and about us. Then, I got ghosted. And now, whenever I date other guys, the ghost of him always lingers, and I am not able to move on, especially because we never met in person.

It’s his birthday soon. Should I text him one more time? How do I move on?

— Got Ghosted

A. I know we’re talking semantics here, but I wouldn’t say you got ghosted. This man did a rude thing — a slow fade with no explanation — but he didn’t disappear. He started showing you he had less time/energy/interest in whatever you were doing. The moment you asked him to be clear about his goals, he gave you an answer. He said nothing, which meant he was ready to walk away.

The biggest issue here is that you never met in person. I’m sure it’s possible to fall in some kind of love through messages, Zooms, letters, etc., but it’s not the same as what can be developed in person. Maybe you were falling in love with potential.

We have a podcast episode coming out next season about a couple that meets online when they live on different continents. They absolutely fall for each other through messages and FaceTime sessions, but they both agree not to make any decisions about how they really feel until they see each other in the same room. They both acknowledge that they could show up in person and feel a real lack of physical chemistry.

I liked the way they were romantic about each other without promising too much. I loved how they admitted what they couldn’t know from afar. When the guy finally travels to see this woman, there’s a futon ready for him, just in case they decide to be platonic pals. (I won’t spoil the rest — it comes out soon.)

Be real with yourself about what you never got to know about this man. Do not text him on his birthday. Make a deal with yourself to try to date people you can see within the first week of talking.

Let’s call it “2024 Live and In Person” — a good theme for a new year, and a great way to move on.

— Meredith

READERS RESPOND

People play games with strangers online for so many reasons. He could be married. He could be 40 years older than you. He could have been setting you up for a scam. The point is that they disappeared when they realized you were getting too attached. You fell in love with the fantasy that they created. FREEADVICEFORYOU





It can be easy to feel close to someone fast through writing. But that’s not real life. ... I think he was always casual, otherwise he would have asked to meet up. JIVEDIVA





I’m sorry, I don’t really think this counts as dating. Especially if this was only texting. That is definitely not a relationship. I could convince you I was the Queen of England in a text. I don’t think you really knew him and you built something up in your head. PENNYSMOM53