Poker pro Bart Hanson just can’t stop winning

Then, suddenly, there was Hanson on the Zoom screen. He politely apologized. He and his young family had recently bought a home in North Reading, only to discover a couple of problem trees that needed to come down. The contractor had shown up unexpectedly, and as every homeowner around here knows, you drop whatever it is you’re doing when a contractor finally deigns to make an appearance. Hanson reported that both trees had been cut down, and the stumps ground. “Can you guess what it cost?” he asked excitedly. “It was $2,000 for both of them! I thought it was a good deal.”

Bart Hanson was already half an hour late for our first interview, but tardiness is the kind of thing you expect from professional poker players. They tend to be smart and independent types, but also have a touch of the “degen,” which is their affectionate shortening of the word “degenerate.” That makes them skeptical of many societal conventions, such as schedules, and day jobs, and the very concept of time itself. So as I waited, I imagined Hanson winning pot after monstrous pot during a 16-hour poker session that was too rich to quit, or perhaps sleeping off a night out with the boys that had gotten a little out of hand.

Hanson grew up just a few miles from his new house. He left for California two decades ago with plans to be an actor and instead became a poker pro. With a discipline that belies gambler stereotypes, he’s prospered in a game designed for failure. He’s won more than $1 million in tournaments and earned many times that in cash games; launched one of the country’s longest-running poker training websites; and been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to coach fabulously wealthy overseas businessmen.

But Hanson is 44 now, a middle-aged family man who is feeling the same pressures as so many in Generation X. There are young children and aging parents and questions about what comes next. Amid this swirl, he won $344,000 in a 2019 World Series of Poker Monster Stack tournament, a windfall that enabled him and his wife to leave California. They tried a couple months in Vegas, then settled in Austin, Texas, Hanson recalls, “and then we had a kid, and then my parents are kind of old, and I realized it was hard for them to travel.” So they moved to Massachusetts in 2022.

These days, Hanson is both a suburban family man and one of the country’s most successful poker entrepreneurs. He’ll often wake around 7 a.m. to retrieve 2-year-old Henry from his crib. There’s breakfast with his wife, Jessie, and stepdaughter, Penny, before she heads to middle school. After that, Hanson climbs the stairs to his attic, which is the high-tech headquarters of Crush Live Poker, the website he launched in 2013 that has thousands of members who pay up to $50 a month for access to thousands of videos, articles, and podcasts to help transform them into winning players. After his workday, it’s back downstairs to a world where the stakes are even higher: to dinner and dedicated time with the family, followed, odds are, by the injustices of the bedtime routine familiar to any parent.

When Hustler magazine founder Larry Flynt opened Hustler Casino outside Los Angeles in 2000, he decided to run the cardroom the same way he did his private poker game, where the city’s celebrities, athletes, and business execs played with a $200,000 minimum buy-in. In fact, he moved the game right onto his casino’s floor. Hustler Casino is decorated the way you’d expect from a flamboyant pornographer: lavish crimson fabric, rococo chandeliers, oversize paintings of nude women.

One night last September, Bart Hanson stood at the cashier’s window, wearing dark jeans and a black polo. He’d flown into LAX the day before and now needed to collect the $50,000 he’d wired to the casino. He doesn’t typically play for such high stakes but he was here to appear on Hustler Casino Live, one of the most watched poker shows on YouTube. And for HCL you make exceptions.

The basic idea of HCL is to put people with more money than skill around a table and have them battle for huge stakes. Added to the mix are usually one or two pros like Hanson, foxes in the henhouse that introduce a little danger into the fun. He appears on the show every few months, usually playing one night and providing commentary the next.

As Hanson walked through the casino to the show — the set, which reportedly cost nearly $1 million to outfit, is a single table on a raised platform encircled by glass — he explained that tonight’s game would hold a couple of challenges. First, it was Thirsty Thursday, a themed episode in which the players are encouraged to drink liberally, because impeded decision-making means better action. Then there was the fact that pros who want to be invited back on HCL wind up having to play a wilder style than usual. Nobody watching wants to see boring, “nitty” players. They want exciting bets, raises, and bluffs.

Hanson is certainly skilled enough to win under these conditions, but doing so would present him with one more challenge. His primary occupation is running Crush Live Poker, a training website premised on the idea that its resident poker expert is, in fact, a poker expert. Playing like a mad man on YouTube could damage his credibility — This maniac wants me to pay for his coaching? “So there’s a balance,” Hanson says. “I’ll play some hands that I probably wouldn’t in a given situation. I’ll gamble it up a little bit.”

Hanson was not an athlete while attending Reading Memorial High School, but he followed sports and umpired youth baseball games in the area, while also refereeing basketball, soccer, and football. He had a computer-like ability to recall and apply the rules he read. “I always enjoyed the rules of every game,” he says. “I knew the strategy of every game, too.”

After graduating from high school in 1997, he attended Syracuse University, studying in the broadcast journalism program, with plans to become a sports announcer. But when he lost 130 pounds from his roughly 300-pound frame, he switched to the television, radio, and film program and added a drama minor. He wanted to go into show business.

In 2003, Hanson moved to Los Angeles, where he made a few appearances on reality shows, soap operas, and game shows, even winning $25,000 in cash and prizes as a three-day Hollywood Squares champion. He quickly realized, though, that becoming any kind of star would require a passion for acting that he just didn’t possess. “If you really want to be good, you have to dedicate your life to it,” he says. This awareness, coupled with getting fired from his bartending job, left him looking for a new way to make money.

Around this time, televised poker was beginning to explode in popularity, with the World Series of Poker airing constantly on ESPN. Hanson, like many young men at the time, became swept up in the burgeoning poker boom. He’d never played the game but had always loved to gamble — he spent his 18th birthday playing blackjack at a tribal casino in New York. So he entered a few tournaments on PartyPoker, a site where you could play online games for real money, and bought a poker strategy book. Not long after, he placed 10th in a 900-person event at LA’s Commerce Casino, taking home a valuable insight along with his $800 in winnings. “It wasn’t a lot of money,” Hanson recalls, “but it was like, Wow, this is a game where there’s rules. I could be good at this.”

He was soon playing poker nearly every day. When his parents visited him in LA for the first time, his mother, Norma, was elated to see his living room overflowing with books. Unlike his parents, “He never really seemed to be a reader,” Norma says. “Well, I walked over to see what he was reading — and every book was on poker strategy.”

In 2005, Hanson fell into a new opportunity. That year, Parkwest Bicycle Casino became the first cardroom to show a daily poker game on the internet. Hanson and his friend David Tuchman became the game’s main commentators, eventually doing five shows a week. The commentary was fun, but Hanson noticed an additional benefit. Because he could see the cards of the players, he could get insight into their strategies. “I could see what the winners were doing, and what the losers were doing,” Hanson says. “Doing one hour of poker commentary was the equivalent of playing 50 hours live.”

The effect on Hanson’s game was immediate. When he started out, he wasn’t a “particularly good player,” recalls Tuchman, who today is one of poker’s most acclaimed announcers. But after Hanson started commenting, “He dove headfirst into poker — poker, poker, poker.” Before long, Hanson was winning as much as $20,000 a month at the tables.

Over the next several years, Hanson’s calculated approach to the game made him a big winner, and also a prolific creator of poker strategy podcasts and videos. In 2012, he also began offering one-on-one coaching for wealthy recreational players. One was a Chinese businessman who owned a factory outside Shenzhen that made hardware for computer tablets. He was new to poker, Hanson recalls, but “he had so much money, he was playing high stakes right away in Macau,” where some of the biggest poker games in the world are played.

Around 2012, the businessman (whom Hanson will only identify as Larry) paid for Hanson to travel to Hong Kong for a couple of weeks of lessons. Hanson returned for a second trip, and then a third. “The client likes me so much, he starts recommending me to some of his other people,” Hanson says. Over the next five years, he made about 15 trips.

Hanson was paid up to $5,000 per day for trips that could stretch for 20 days, which turned out to represent good value for his clients. “I could get them within a few sessions of me teaching them to almost break even — almost,” he recalls. “How much money is that worth? To go from losing 500k to almost breaking even?”

Bart Hanson at home with his son, Henry. webb chappell for the boston globe

The Hanson home in North Reading sits on a cul-de-sac, surrounded by other roomy new-construction houses. When I visited last fall, a dining area wall was adorned with several large photographs of the family. Hanson introduced me to his wife, Jessie, whom he married in 2018. Their home was bright, modern, and airy, the kind of place where you’d expect a patent attorney or tech entrepreneur to live.

Hanson led me upstairs to show me progress on the renovation of the attic into a sophisticated recording studio, with video and podcasting equipment and a green screen that lets him create just about any video background he’d like. What had him really excited, though, was the deal he had inadvertently gotten on the insulation. A subcontractor had mistakenly put in better insulation than he was supposed to. “It’s really high quality,” said Hanson, who, like all poker professionals, is delighted by nothing so much as the prospect of surplus value. “My contractor told me I probably got $10,000 value with that.”

During the renovation, he was using a spare bedroom as a recording studio. The plan today was to record his weekly hourlong CLP strategy show, in which he reviews hands his callers have played. One of them, Steve from Canada, wanted to discuss a hand from Playground, a casino outside Montreal. Unlike other poker training sites, Hanson’s focuses exclusively on strategy for playing live. “He teaches people how to beat a specific area of poker that he has beaten himself for years,” says Ryan Feldman, cofounder and producer of Hustler Casino Live.

As Steve gave the details of the hand, Hanson entered the information into software that produced on-screen graphics. Steve explained that he had a very strong hand, so when his opponent made a bet, he chose to simply call rather than raise. Steve said his plan was to trick the opponent into betting again, and then raise him. Hanson challenged Steve’s thinking that calling was the right play. What about a raise instead, Hanson suggested, using the technical language of poker: “Do you think that your opponent is going to be lead-folding ever? The hard part is it’s really hard to balance, because what else would we raise with here that wasn’t a flush? Would you do this with a set? I think most of us would call with a set.”

In all, Hanson went over hands with four callers. The day’s show would be published in both video and podcast formats, and it would also be broken into four segments that would each be published free on YouTube, where CLP has nearly 100,000 followers. “That’s how we try to attract new customers to become subscribers” to the CLP website, says Mike Galatolie, who lives in Philadelphia and is one of four contractors working for Hanson. “That’s how I became a subscriber, so it works.”

Back at the casino in LA, Hanson approached the set of Hustler Casino Live. He walked up the steps and placed $20,000 in chips — the maximum the players were allowed to start with — on the table. He then affixed a Crush Live Poker patch to his shirt to advertise his site during the show, and took his seat at the table.

The cards were dealt, the players started drinking, and Hanson began winning. On the one hand, the half-dozen drinks he’d consumed didn’t appear to affect him much at all — by the end of the livestream, he had won $22,000. On the other, he nearly folded a winning hand at one point in the game. It wasn’t until an opponent asked whether he had a straight flush that Hanson, with an embarrassed chuckle, realized his mistake. When the streamed portion of the show ended, the players decided to keep the game going, and Hanson won another $6,000. And when that game broke, he played into the early morning hours at a table on the casino floor.

The next day, we met for lunch at a Japanese-Italian fusion restaurant — this was LA, after all — and Hanson was still laughing about the misplayed straight flush. He was also interested in how he looked on the show. He’d put on weight recently, and the medication Mounjaro had helped him lose 40 pounds. “Sometimes it’s tough to tell when you see yourself every day,” he says. “When I saw it on camera, people were like, Wow, there’s a huge difference.”

Hanson was in a reflective mood. After 15 years of grinding at the tables, “I don’t really consider myself a full-time poker player,” he says. In fact, he probably wouldn’t play poker at all anymore if it weren’t for the fact that running a successful site requires staying current with strategies in a game that is endlessly evolving.

His priorities have changed over the past decade, and he has changed with them. There was a time when he could spend his days auditioning for soap operas and his nights blowing his poker winnings at the blackjack tables. “But when you have a family and people are depending on you . . . ,” he says. “I’m very cognizant of not just wasting money.”

You always hear about lawyers and doctors who make lots of money and spend almost all of it, Hanson tells me. “People can live paycheck to paycheck if they know that paycheck will always be there,” he says. But he makes his money in poker. He’s got to save and invest, and the occasional win in tree removal or insulation doesn’t hurt either. He can’t live like a lawyer or a doctor. “I have to be more responsible than that.”

John Wolfson is the editor of Boston College Magazine.




