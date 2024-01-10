With nets on Golden Gate Bridge, advocates press for suicide-prevention barriers on R.I. bridges

“Hopefully we are going to get it done this year,” said Melissa Cotta, founder and manager of advocacy group RI Bridging the Gap . She noted that family members of those who have jumped from the state’s bridges have been pushing for barriers for years.

And now, with a new General Assembly session under way, advocates are hoping this is the year that suicide-prevention barriers are funded for some of Rhode Island’s iconic bridges, including the Mount Hope, Jamestown Verrazzano, and Newport Pell bridges.

PROVIDENCE — After nearly 2,000 deaths and decades of demands for action, nets are finally being installed on San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge , one of the deadliest suicide locations in the world.

“They feel like their loved ones died for nothing, that the state doesn’t care, that the politicians don’t care,” Cotta said. “People are angry and sad and frustrated.”

Bryan Ganley, a Samaritans of Rhode Island board member who has been advocating for suicide-prevention barriers on local bridges since the 1980s, said Rhode Island should be able to install barriers on its bridges more quickly and at a fraction of the $225 million cost of the Golden Gate Bridge project. For example, he said it cost $3.4 million to install steel netting on Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which had been among the deadliest in the nation for suicides.

“I am hopeful something is going to happen,” Ganley said. “I’ve been screaming that there is no sense of urgency from day one.”

He said he’d like to see the state provide funding to install barriers on the Mount Hope and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges this year, and to install temporary barriers in the meantime. “We just need something temporary until we can fix this, so that nobody dies,” he said.

According to state Health Department data, 19 people jumped to their deaths from Rhode Island bridges between 2021 and 2023, including six from the Mount Hope Bridge, five from the Newport Pell Bridge, and five from the Jamestown-Verrazzano Bridge.

Rhode Island Department of Health data on bridge-related suicide deaths. Rhode Island Department of Health

Last year’s state budget included $750,000 for a feasibility study on suicide prevention barriers the Newport Pell and Sakonnet River bridges. And two years ago, the state budgeted $1 million for engineering and design work on safety barriers on the Mount Hope and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges.

Cara Cromwell, a spokeswoman for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority, said the feasibility studies are underway. The final report for the Mount Hope and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges is due in May, and the final report for the Newport Pell and Sakonnet River bridges is due in February 2025, she said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis P. DiPalma, a Middletown Democrat, said that once the General Assembly receives the first feasibility study in the spring, he hopes that funding will be budgeted to install barriers on the Mount Hope and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges. He said he’s not sure barriers will be needed on the Sakonnet River Bridge because it’s not as high as the other bridges, and the state will have to wait for feasibility study for the Newport Pell Bridge.

DiPalma said suicide-prevention barriers along the Bourne and Sagamore bridges on Cape Cod have succeeded in reducing the number of suicides there, and barriers have dramatically curtailed suicides from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa, Fla.

DiPalma acknowledged some people fear the barriers will obstruct views from the Rhode Island’s iconic bridges or alter their appearance. But, he said, “The value of someone’s life is well beyond the impact on a view that someone might have from driving over it and or from viewing the bridge from afar. I want to be respectful, but we are talking about someone’s life here.”

Cotta said some argue that even if bridge barriers deter jumpers, they’ll just find other ways to take their own lives. But she said most people who are deterred do not attempt suicide again. And barriers would increase overall safety, she said, noting that a two-car collision in November left a vehicle propped up on the guardrail of the Mount Hope Bridge.

Cotta noted the federal government has provided large amounts of money for bridges and other infrastructure, and there are deadlines for using those funds. Also, she called for the Rhode Island Bridge and Turnpike Authority to help fund the work.

In addition to the construction of nets alongside the Golden Gate Bridge in California, Cotta said Maine has approved funding for suicide-prevention barriers on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, and barriers have been installed on the French King Bridge spanning the Connecticut River between Erving and Gill, Mass.

So now, she said, it is high time for Rhode Island to install barriers on its iconic bridges. “It is so way overdue,” Cotta said. “It’s a disservice to everyone in the state of Rhode Island.”

