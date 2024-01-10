President Biden nominates Judge Melissa DuBose for US District Court in Providence

US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse had recommended DuBose, who has served in the state District Court since January 2019, and they commended Biden for nominating her.

If confirmed by the US Senate, DuBose, now a state judge, would become the first person of color and first openly LGBTQ judge to serve on the court. She would fill a vacancy created by Judge William E. Smith, who has announced that he intends to retire from regular active service and will assume senior status on Jan. 1, 2025.

PROVIDENCE — President Biden on Wednesday nominated Judge Melissa R. DuBose for a vacancy on the U.S. District Court in Providence.

“Judge DuBose is a champion for justice who will strengthen the federal bench,” Reed and Whitehouse said in a joint statement. “She is highly regarded throughout the Rhode Island legal community and will make an outstanding federal judge.”

The senators said DuBose has broad experience as a public school teacher, prosecutor, in-house counsel, and state court judge.

“Judge DuBose has demonstrated the highest levels of integrity, professionalism, and skill,” Reed and Whitehouse said. “We are confident in her ability to serve justice, and her fellow Rhode Islanders. We look forward to her confirmation proceeding in a timely fashion.”

Whitehouse is a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will handle DuBose’s nomination. The committee will hold a confirmation hearing, after which it will vote and report its recommendation to the full Senate. The nomination then must be confirmed by the full Senate.

A native Rhode Islander, DuBose, 55, graduated from Providence College in 1990 with an undergraduate degree in political science and went on to receive her teacher certification from the Providence College School of Continuing Education.

She taught history and civics in the Providence public school system for a decade and received a law degree from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2004. She was appointed special assistant attorney general and assigned to the criminal division from 2005 to 2008. She went on to serve as senior legal counsel at Schneider Electric, in Foxboro, Mass., providing in-house legal support for the company’s global units and specializing in federal contracts, corporate compliance, ethics, and fair trade.

In December 2018, she was appointed to the Rhode Island District Court by former governor Gina M. Raimondo and confirmed by the state Senate in January 2019.

The US District Court for Rhode Island now includes Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., Judge William E. Smith, Judge Mary S. McElroy and Magistrate Judges Lincoln D. Almond and Patricia A. Sullivan.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.