Bill to ban revenge porn clears Mass. House unanimously

For the second straight lawmaking term, the House unanimously approved legislation aimed at closing a “loophole” that makes Massachusetts one of the only states without a clear, enforceable ban on revenge porn.

Representatives voted 151-0 Wednesday to pass a revised bill that would deem it criminal harassment to share sexually explicit images or videos of someone without their consent, a practice that has become increasingly common in the digital age.

The legislation also crafts a new legal framework for sexting by teenagers and, in a change from the version the House approved two years ago, adds “coercive control” to the definition of abuse in state law.