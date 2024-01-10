Boston Public School students and families to get free admission to Boston museums, Wu says

The announcement came at the end of Wu’s speech, prefaced by an emotional story about Wu and her mother struggling to access Boston’s museums with limited money and understanding of English when Wu was a young girl.

Beginning in February, all Boston Public School students and their families will receive free admission to the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Science, the Boston Children’s Museum, the New England Aquarium, and the Franklin Park Zoo on the first and second Sundays of each month, Mayor Michelle Wu announced in her state of the city speech Tuesday .

Advertisement

On a Tuesday just like the day of her address, Wu said, the “big art museum downtown” had free admission, something that allowed her and her mother to experience the culture and beauty of Boston without worries of affordability or logistics.

“Tonight her daughter gets to announce a new program for kids all across Boston, to feel at home in the places that show them the world,” Wu said.

The Institute of Contemporary Art already offers free admission anytime to BPS students and youth 18 and under, and free admission every Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for anyone. While accompanying children 12 or under, two adults per family can receive free admission to the museum on the last Saturday of every month. Meanwhile the Boston Children’s museum offers $11 half-price tickets to those with a library card.

Although some of these Boston cultural staples have low-cost tickets available or even free passes for college students or corporate groups, others have steeper admission prices that Wu’s initiative will help mitigate.

Currently, admission prices to the New England Aquarium sit at $34 for adults, $25 for children, and $32 for college students and seniors. Some discounts are available through the Boston Public Library system, but the 50 percent off the program offers still leaves tickets at $17 for adults.

Advertisement

“The idea of access, inclusivity, and resilience has been on our agenda from certainly the start of my tenure,” said Vikki Spruill, president and CEO of the New England Aquarium.

Spruill said there have been different attempts among cultural institutions to try to create greater access and lower costs, with ideas for shared and combined ticket programs in consideration, but it took the institutions coming together with a common goal to make it happen.

“At the end of the day, we all came together because we’re all wanting to access this community of kids,” Spruill said. “It’s one of those examples of when the vision of all of us being able to serve this community made us work it out.”

Wu emphasized her personal connection to BPS as a driving factor in her dedication to improving opportunities for Boston’s young.

“As a mom — and a BPS parent — I know that to truly be the best city for every family, we have to give our young people the world: in the classroom, in community, in every corner of our city,” Wu said in her address.





Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.