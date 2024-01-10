N.H. voters support Israel, Biden in war against Hamas, according to Globe poll

Biden has “done what he has to do” in navigating the war in Gaza, said Elizabeth, a 68-year-old Republican from Amherst who declined to give her last name.

Nearly half of the 1,000 likely voters surveyed — 45 percent — said they believe Biden’s level of support for Israel is “about right,” concluding that overall, they feel Biden is appropriately fulfilling his presidential duties as the country’s chief diplomat.

A strong plurality of New Hampshire voters sympathize with Israel over its conflict with Hamas, according to a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY poll of the nation’s first primary state that also found strong support for President Biden’s handling of the conflict.

Advertisement

“Israel has been a longtime ally and we need to support them. On the other hand, I think Israel has done some pretty heavy-handed things,” she said. “We can’t be afraid to back away. I think his people are recognizing that.”

The poll findings indicate that at least in this swing state, many voters approve of the way Biden is navigating Israel’s ongoing bombardment and blockade of Gaza, which elsewhere has led to protests on campuses, massive demonstrations, and even his campaign staff penning an anonymous letter protesting his current approach.

Among likely New Hampshire voters, more than 48 percent say they sympathize more with Israel, compared with roughly 16 percent who say they sympathize more with Palestinians in the current conflict. About 15 percent of voters said they feel similarly toward both groups.

Those numbers roughly translate in voters’ opinions of how Biden has responded to the war. More than 44 percent said the support Biden has provided to Israel in the months since the attack is “about right,” compared with about 17 percent who said he is too supportive of Israel and 12 percent who said he is too supportive of Palestine.

Advertisement

But New Hampshire’s electorate, which skews white and older than 50, may not be an accurate portrayal of the president’s reelection outlook for the rest of the country. (Indeed, the Democratic National Committee has sought to end New Hampshire’s century-old tradition of holding the nation’s first presidential primary because it feels that the overwhelmingly white state does not reflect the nation’s racial and ethnic diversity.)

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said while 45 percent of New Hampshire voters generally approved of Biden’s approach to Israelis and Palestinians, his handling of the war — particularly among young voters — could hurt him.

Biden firmly allied himself with the Israeli government after the Hamas attacks, drawing loud criticism from young voters, people of color, and the progressive wing of the Democratic party as the civilian death toll in Gaza has climbed. Palestinian officials report that more than 23,200 people, mostly women and children, have died since Oct. 7.

More people (38 percent) said they were less likely to support Biden because of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war than those who said they’d be more likely (20 percent) to do so in light of his approach. The difference was even more drastic among voters under the age of 35: nearly half of this age group said his actions made them less likely to vote for Biden.

“That one that jumped out to me,” Paleologos said.

Advertisement

The poll of 1,000 likely voters — conducted by live calls to landlines and cellphones between Wednesday and Sunday — has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Christina Silcox, a 48-year-old Democrat who said she’s undecided about who she’ll support in the Democratic primary, offered Biden grace for handling the situation.

“I feel like he’s done the best that he can with what he has to work with,” the Hollis resident said. “It’s a minefield. It doesn’t matter what he does, someone’s not got going to be happy.”

Given four options for what they believe the US goal in the region should be, the largest group of voters (28 percent) said the United States should be aiding the Israeli military; 25 percent say the United States should push for a cease-fire, and roughly 23 percent say the United States should help to create a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Eric Aberle, a 44-year-old undeclared voter, said while Biden “hasn’t really hit the nail on the head,” he hopes the president can work to convince the Israeli government to come to some sort of compromise.

“People eradicating each other is not the way to do things,” said the Dover resident, who hasn’t decided who he will vote for in the primary election. “But the conflict has been happening for a very long time. So a two-state solution may not be possible.”

Lynn Coffman, a 71-year-old Democrat from Dunbarten, sympathizes with the Palestinians and said she feels conflicted with her vote.

Advertisement

She “would never vote for a Republican,” she said, but isn’t sure Biden is making the situation better.

“How many have we killed?” she said, referring to US aid to Israel’s military, which has killed more than 20,000 Palestinian civilians. “We demolished their country and destroyed their infrastructure.”

Bruce Livingston, a 71-year-old Democrat, is among the 17 percent of likely voters polled who feel Biden is too supportive of Israel.

The Claremont resident said Israel has taken advantage of support from the United States, and that he believes Biden needs to stop the aid flowing into the country.

“Biden has to support Israel, but it’s gone way too far. If you keep bombing civilians, no more aid,” he suggested. “It’s a nightmare over there . . . And they are getting away with it. The entire world is aghast.”

Livingston plans to vote for Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips as “a protest vote” in the Democratic primary.

“It’s wrong,” he said. “This is the first time it’s been an actual voting issue for me.”

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.