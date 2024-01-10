fb-pixelBoston police release photos of suspect in Roxbury store robbery Skip to main content

Police seek help to identify suspect in armed robbery of Roxbury store

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated January 10, 2024, 1 hour ago
At approximately 2 p.m. an individual was seen holding a knife on security footage inside a store at 450 Melnea Cass Blvd.Boston Police Department

Police are seeking to identify a person who robbed a Roxbury store with a knife on Sunday, the department said in a statement.

At approximately 2 p.m., an individual wearing a red winter hat with fur on the front, a red plaid scarf, black jacket, black pants, and black shoes was seen on security footage inside a store at 450 Melnea Cass Blvd., the statement said.

That address is registered to supermarket Tropical Foods El Platanero, records show.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect.Boston Police Department

According to police, the suspect left the store and crossed the parking lot, walking down Williams Street and making a right onto Washington Street.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-5619, police said.

Anonymous texts can be made through CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).


Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today