Police seek help to identify suspect in armed robbery of Roxbury store

Police are seeking to identify a person who robbed a Roxbury store with a knife on Sunday, the department said in a statement.

At approximately 2 p.m. an individual was seen holding a knife on security footage inside a store at 450 Melnea Cass Blvd.

That address is registered to supermarket Tropical Foods El Platanero, records show.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect. Boston Police Department

According to police, the suspect left the store and crossed the parking lot, walking down Williams Street and making a right onto Washington Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-5619, police said.

Anonymous texts can be made through CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).





