Boston School Committee set to vote on change to bonus points for exam school admissions

Currently, all attendees of those schools get 10 bonus points, regardless of where they live. The December proposal, which could change Wednesday before committee members vote, would reduce the number of bonus points to as few as two for students living in some areas, while students in the city’s poorest neighborhoods would receive nine or more.

Superintendent Mary Skipper proposed in December that the bonus points awarded to applicants who attend high-poverty schools — regardless of whether they live in a low-income household — vary in value depending upon where applicants live in the city.

The Boston School Committee is slated to vote Wednesday night on changes to how the district awards bonus points in admissions to its three exam schools.

The proposed change attempts to address concerns among some parents and School Committee members that the bonus points have created unreasonably high barriers to seats at Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the John D. O’Bryant School of Math and Science for some students living in high-income areas.

Data on Grade 7 admissions released by the district in November showed almost half of the students receiving the bonus points were not economically disadvantaged, despite the district’s intent of using the new system to bring more low-income students into the three prestigious schools.

The district’s admissions process divides applicants into eight tiers based on the socioeconomic conditions of where they live. The most affluent tiers tend to have the most applications, making the bonus points an important differentiator in admissions, whereas almost all applicants in the less-affluent tiers were admitted last year.

When Skipper introduced the proposal to the School Committee last month, she said the district must move cautiously.

If the committee approves Skipper’s recommendation or a variation of it, it would be the board’s first change to the admission policy since adopting it two and a half years ago.

The bonus point values in Skipper’s proposal were based on the average gaps in composite scores between applicants last year with and without bonus points in each tier. They featured some surprises, with students in the lowest socioeconomic tier getting fewer bonus points for attending a high-poverty school, nine, than those in the second-lowest tier, 11.

The recommendation generated mixed reactions from the School Committee, including from critics of the current policy. Member Brandon Cardet-Hernandez, who has pushed for a change, wants bonus points to be awarded to applicants based on their family’s income instead of which school they attend.

“I don’t understand how the policy [change] doesn’t continue to penalize poor kids in low-poverty schools,” he said.

According to the grade 7 admissions data, 29 low-income students didn’t receive bonus points last year, and 13 of them were not admitted.

District leaders have said that income data on individual families would be challenging to collect and could push families away from applying.

The policy also quickly generated criticism, including from Tanisha M. Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP and co-chair of the School Committee task force that developed the policy.

“As proposed, the actions of this administration threaten to rip the rug of opportunity from vulnerable students and roll back the hands of progress toward a fair and inclusive Boston for all,” Sullivan said in a December statement.

Under the current admissions policy, adopted in July 2021, applicants can receive up to 100 points in a composite score based on their academic grades and entrance test results. In addition to giving applicants 10 bonus points for attending high-poverty schools, other applicants who live in certain public housing, are homeless, or are in the care of the state Department of Children and Families can receive 15 bonus points.

Qualifying applicants only get one set of points. Skipper’s recommendation only pertains to the high-poverty school points.

Boston Public Schools considers a school to be high-poverty if 40 percent or more of its students live in households receiving government assistance. All but a handful of BPS schools and most charter schools meet that threshold.

The policy has been successful in increasing the diversity of the applicants who get into the three schools. The most dramatic increase occurred among Black applicants for the seventh grade: 22 percent of admission offers went to them for this school year, up from 13 percent for the 2020-21 school year.





Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.