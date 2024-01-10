Second judge in Wisconsin rules defrocked cardinal Theodore McCarrick not competent to stand trial

A judge in Wisconsin has become the second to find defrocked Roman Catholic cardinal Theodore McCarrick not competent to stand trial in a case involving allegations that he sexually assaulted a 18-year-old boy in 1977, according to the victim’s lawyer Mitchell Garabedian and Reuters.

Judge David Reddy’s decision was handed out after McCarrick’s diagnosis of dementia previously prevented him from going to trial in Massachusetts in August.

McCarrick, 93, is the highest ranking official in the Roman Catholic church in the United States to have allegations leveled against him.