Chris Christie decision sparks reactions

Before Christie announced his decision, in an apparent hot mic moment on a livestream of the event, he said fellow contender Nikki Haley was “gonna get smoked.” Christie could also be heard saying that he got a call from a “petrified” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also a candidate.

The 61-year-old former governor of New Jersey had staked his campaign almost entirely on New Hampshire and an anti-Trump message.

Chris Christie’s decision Wednesday to step down from the presidential race fewer than two weeks before the New Hampshire primary sent political shockwaves that stirred up the GOP lineup. From Washington, DC to Boston, political observers either supported Christie’s decision or lampooned him.

Donald Trump weighed in on social media, saying, “I hear Chris Christie is dropping out of the race today — I might even get to like him again! Anyway, he was just caught on a hot mic making a very truthful statement: ‘She’s gonna get smoked ... you and I both know it, she’s not up to this.’”

DeSantis echoed Christie’s hot mic comment, saying he agreed that Haley is “going to get smoked.”

Haley commended Christie on a “hard-fought campaign.” Voters, she said, had a “clear choice” between “the chaos and drama of the past” or a “new generation of conservative leadership.”

Those in support of President Biden as a write-in candidate in New Hampshire used the opportunity to encourage Christie supporters to instead turn to Biden as the “one candidate who truly stands against Donald Trump.” Aaron Jacobs, spokesperson for the “Write-In Biden” campaign, urged Christie supporters to turn to Biden instead of Nikki Haley.

“Joe Biden is the only one running in either party who has beaten Donald Trump before and will beat him again,” Jacobs said in a statement. “We welcome any backers of Chris Christie who want to truly stand against Trump to join us in writing-in Joe Biden, rather than supporting a candidate who would sign a national abortion ban, has promised to pardon Trump, and has not ruled out serving as his Vice President. Nikki Haley is not the solution.”

Trump’s niece and author, Mary L. Trump, urged Christie to get behind Biden.

“Chris Christie is officially dropping out in his race to stop my uncle from getting the Republican nomination,” she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He should endorse Biden.”

Ian Bremmer, political scientist, author, and president of Eurasia Group, a political-risk consultancy, and GZERO Media, applauded Christie for being “the only GOP candidate prepared to say publicly what he privately thinks about Trump.”





