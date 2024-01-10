Chris Christie drops out of 2024 Republican presidential race

He trumpeted that same message as he explained, in an even tone, why he would drop his bid.

Christie made the announcement at an event previously billed as a campaign town hall meeting, in Windham, N.H., the same state where he launched his bid in June. Christie had staked his campaign almost entirely on New Hampshire and an anti-Trump message.

WINDHAM, N.H. — Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is dropping out of the race for president, he said Wednesday evening, marking the exit of the last true anti-Donald Trump candidate from the Republican contest and potentially boosting rival Nikki Haley at a crucial moment.

“From the moment I got into the race, the decision that I made was really simple: I would rather lose by telling the truth than lie in order to win,” Christie told dozens of supporters gathered at the town hall event. “And I feel no differently today.”

“It’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I’m suspending my campaign tonight,” Christie said.

He acknowledged that the decision would disappoint the dozens of supporters in the room, and thousands more across the nation. The room was quiet as he spoke, but some supporters sighed, and looked around at fellow attendees in silent disappointment.

“I also know, though, it’s the right thing for me to do,” he said. “Because I want to promise you this: I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that’s more important than my own personal ambition.”

Christie had a significant block of support in New Hampshire, and recently polled at 12 percent in the GOP primary. But he had seemed to plateau, and was nowhere near the winning coalition he needed to have any path to the presidential nomination or directly challenge Trump. Republican strategists have warned that Christie did not have enough support to win the first-in-the-nation primary, and would merely sap votes away from candidates with a real shot at dislodging Trump — potentially boosting the former president, even though Christie’s campaign was geared at defeating him.

In a recent Boston Globe/ USA Today and Suffolk University poll, and in dozens of interviews on the campaign trail in the last few months, Christie supporters expressed a willingness to switch their allegiance to Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations, should Christie drop his bid. Haley and Christie share a number of policy stances and have been seen as the more moderate options in the GOP field.

As a result, the former New Jersey governor has faced increasing pressure to leave the race from Haley supporters who see her as the last chance to stop Trump’s march to the nomination.

In early January, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said Christie’s campaign was “at a dead end” and added, “the only person that wants Chris Christie to stay in the race is Donald Trump.”

Christie resisted that argument for a time, including in defiant comments as recently as earlier this week, . When voters asked him at town halls in New Hampshire why he would not exit the race, he parried, enumerating Trump’s faults and emphasizing that he was the only candidate calling them out. When the calls to quit mounted from party elites, Christie directly addressed and rejected them in a commercial aired in New Hampshire. He seemed to be making, more than anything else, a moral case, grounded in the country’s history, that what is popular is not always what is right — and that Trump may be the former, but is not the latter.

“Some people say I should drop out of this race,” Christie said in a recent ad, which aired in New Hampshire as part of a seven-figure ad buy ahead of the primary. “Really? I’m the only one saying Donald Trump is a liar.”

The news of Christie’s exit also comes just hours before the final Iowa debate featuring Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and days before the Iowa Caucuses. Christie’s departure is expected to shift the race less in Iowa, where he has not focused his campaign.

Even before Christie officially made the announcement Wednesday evening, his supporters had begun to mourn.

Pamela Jones of Merrimack wore a hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with Christie’s name as she waited for the town hall to start. She said she had begun hearing “bad rumors” before the event and didn’t want to believe this could be the end of the road for her preferred candidate. Jones said she had switched her voter registration from Democrat to undeclared so she could vote for Christie in the GOP primary.

”I could cry,” she said, “and I will.”

“I feel like I’m constantly voting against people,” she added. “I’ve never had anybody I could vote for before this, so this is really going to stink.”

Before Christie made his announcement, in an apparent hot mic moment on a livestream of the event, he said Haley was “gonna get smoked.” Christie could also be heard saying that he got a call from a “petrified” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.





