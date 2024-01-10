Historic Maine lighthouse suffers signigant damage after storm

Pemaquid Point Light, the lighthouse that represents Maine on its state quarter, sustained potentially irreparable damage to its iconic bell tower, said Shelley Gallagher, the beach manager for the town of Bristol’s parks and recreation department.

The powerful Tuesday night storm that pummeled New England caused significant damage to one of Maine’s most historic locations.

The historic bell tower of the Pemaquid Lighthouse sustained serious damage during the storm.

“Because the bell tower is a historic building, we don’t know what can be done,” said Gallagher, who spent the day surveying the damage around Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park, the area in which the lighthouse is located.

Gallagher attributed the extreme damage to waves that crashed up against the structure on Wednesday. She said both the amount of wind as well as the direction it blew in contributed to “unprecedented” conditions.

“The waves were coming up so high,” said Gallagher, who experienced the strength of the water herself Wednesday afternoon. “I was standing behind the bell tower, probably 20 feet back, and I got hit pretty hard by a wave.”

Built in 1827, the bell tower is attached to a building that hosts Bristol’s Fisherman’s Museum on its ground floor and offers a rentable “lighthouse keepers” apartment above. According to Gallagher, the two-story structure is in much better shape than the bell tower.

“The damage to the main building will be able to be repaired much easier than the bell tower building,” said Gallagher. “The main lighthouse building and the lighthouse tower are in good shape.”

Apart from a few loose shingles and very minimal flooding, Gallagher said damage caused to the lighthouse during past storms has been minimal. The parks and recreation department had previously replaced a few windows and insulated the basement of the building, but because Tuesday’s storm demolished historic bricks, Gallagher is worried for the lighthouse’s future.

“We hope we can get it rebuilt before summer,” said Gallagher. “It’s important for the community, but it’s not just a community thing. We have people visiting from all over the country.”

The parks and recreation department is planning to further assess the damage to the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park area so that repairs can be scheduled, and Gallagher is confident that the main building and the boardwalk will be fixed soon.

Still, she can’t help but reflect on the unique outcome of Tuesday’s storm.

“The part for me that’s the most astounding is if you think about the building being built in 1827, and all the storms that it’s seen, this is the storm that did the most damage,” she said.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Insstagram @lila_hempel_edgers.