FDA issues warning about scallops caught by unlicensed harvester in prohibited waters off Mass.

The advisory currently covers Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, though the scallops in question may have been sent to other states as well and the probe is continuing, the FDA said.

The US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement Wednesday that the agency is advising consumers “not to eat, and restaurants and food retailers not to sell, and to dispose of certain Intershell International Corp (MA 7802 SP) whole, live scallops” received from the unlicensed harvester.

Federal regulators are warning restaurants and consumers in Massachusetts and at least four other states to steer clear of “whole, live scallops” recently caught from an unlicensed harvester in prohibited waters off the Commonwealth.

The statement didn’t name the unlicensed harvester but said the scallops were “believed to be harvested from prohibited waters in MA and incorrectly labeled as harvest location FED 514, with harvest dates 12/26/23, 12/27/23 and 01/01/24.”

A request for comment was sent Wednesday afternoon to Intershell International, based in Gloucester.

“Scallops harvested from prohibited waters may be contaminated with human pathogens, toxic elements or poisonous or deleterious substances and can cause illness if consumed,” the FDA said.

The agency said food poisoning can set in after consuming pathogens, with unpleasant symptoms including diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever. Symptoms can start within a few hours or a few days, lasting anywhere from hours to several days, the FDA said.

“Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell the potentially contaminated whole, live scallops,” the agency said. “Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any products by throwing them in the garbage or returning them to their distributor for destruction.”

Federal authorities also had tips for consumers.

“Consumers should not eat the potentially contaminated whole, live scallops,” the statement said. “Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.”

None of the affected restaurants or retailers were named in the release.

