5--year-old among four injured in Bridgewater crash

Upon arrival, they found a Toyota SUV, a Ford pickup truck, and a Chevrolet pickup truck that had collided, according to Delmonte.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Route 18 and Winter Street around 11:35 a.m. after receiving several reports of a crash, the statement said.

A 5-year-old was among four peopleseriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Bridgewater, Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte said in a statement.

The driver of the pickup, a 23-year old Middleborough man, was ejected from the vehicle. He was flown by medical helicopter to a Rhode Island hospital, the statement said.

The Chevrolet pickup truck was driven by a 44-year-old man from Bridgewater, who was brought to a local hospital, according to the statement. Both occupants of the Toyota, a 38-year-old Bridgewater woman and her 5-year-old passenger, were also brought to a local hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, Delmonte said the Ford pickup truck was driving north on Route 18 when it collided with the two other vehicles at the intersection.

A section of Route 18 was closed until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the statement said.

No additional information on the status of the victims was available Tuesday night.

The crash remains under investigation.













