Future N.H. voters learning from 2024 primary and campaign cycle

Sarah Seddon, 14, won’t be eligible to vote until the 2028 presidential race. But Seddon and a group of fellow learners from the Hollis Montessori School have been attending campaign events for candidates from both parties, asking questions, and discussing their impressions afterward.

While some learn passively, forming impressions based on snippets of perspectives they encounter as they go about their lives, others opt for a more direct and engaged approach.

Even those who are too young to cast a ballot in New Hampshire’s presidential primary are learning from the 2024 campaign cycle as it unfolds.

“I think it’s really cool that we get this experience,” Seddon said Monday after attending a Democratic debate in Manchester between US Representative Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson.

Seddon, who previously attended events for former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, said the process has offered a great trial run to get familiar with the candidates, issues, and processes.

“If this was happening the year I was able to vote, I would be like totally freaked out,” Seddon said, “because I had no clue what to do about it — so I think it’s preparing us for when we are able to vote.”

Montessori schools are known for valuing curiosity and self-directed learning. To that end, one of the educators who helps to guide Seddon’s group of learners, Meesa Jeans, said it’s been fascinating to see what details the students mention after each event.

“They definitely notice if candidates are talking to them or at them, and if they’re the type of person who’s looking for solutions or just saying things that they think voters might want to hear,” Jeans said.

Another educator, Susan Holmes-Glazier, said the group has been impressed by candidates’ willingness to answer questions from teenagers.

When students have come away with frustrations about something they heard, Holmes-Glazier added, they often translate that frustration into motivation to vote — even if that opportunity won’t come for another four years.

(Want to learn? In case you want to do some self-directed learning about the 2024 presidential race yourself, here is a list of foreseeable political events ahead of the New Hampshire primary.)

