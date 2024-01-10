Police declare emergency as Hampton Beach residents are urged to evacuate because of flooding

Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon said the flooding occurred because of the storm, a “higher than predicted high tide,” and the added factor of snow melt.

Police declared an emergency in the area Wednesday morning because of high seas and flooding, and closed Ocean Boulevard.

Hampton, N.H., authorities on Wednesday urged residents near Hampton Beach to evacuate and move to higher ground due to flooding from a storm that drenched the area with rain overnight.

McMahon said a “number of homes” had issues with seawater getting into their electrical systems. In addition, he said, roofs of some buildings were damaged and a large piece of siding was blown off a hotel.

The siding measured about three stories high and 30 feet wide and “blew down the street,” he said.

The flooding also caused roadway damage, including a sinkhole that formed on Towle Farm Road, he said.

Fifteen people were evacuated, and there were no reports of injuries, he said. What made the flooding unusual was that the water came from both the east and west; typically it comes from one direction, he said.

”It happens every few years,” McMahon said by phone. “It’s definitely not an annual event.”

At 2 p.m. there were “still a few road closures” at Hampton Beach, he said.

Police, meanwhile, said on social media that an emergency had been declared just after 10 a.m.

“An emergency has been declared as a result of extremely high seas and flooding,” police said via X, formerly Twitter, at 10:16 a.m. “Ocean Boulevard is temporarily closed down. Please avoid the area. If you live in the area we recommend you temporarily leave the area for higher ground.”

Police said an evacuation shelter would be open at the Hampton Academy gymnasium.

AccuWeather posted a video to X at 2:09 p.m. showing a badly flooded neighborhood near the beach.

“An emergency warning was issued at Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, today following extremely high seas and significant flooding,” AccuWeather wrote above the video clip.

James Sinko, a National Weather Service meteorologist, also took to X to remark on the scale of the flooding by the beach.

“Incredible Flooding in Hampton Beach, NH!” Sinko wrote above another X user’s post of images showing the severe flooding in the beach-adjacent residential areas.

The state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency said the storm and high tides had resulted in some coastal flooding.

“Stay safe by monitoring local weather reports and stay indoors,” the agency said via X at 11:49 a.m. “If you must go out and come across flood waters, turn around, don’t drown!”

Coastal flooding was also an issue in Maine on Wednesday, Governor Janet Mills said via X.

“Many parts of Maine, especially along the coast, are under Flood Warnings or Flash Flood Warnings at this hour,” Mills posted at 10:29 a.m. “Remember, it is never safe to walk through flowing water or drive through flooded roads. Please do not drive around road barriers.”

A flash flood warning for Old Orchard Beach had been issued Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

“Flash Flood Warning including Old Orchard Beach ME, Kennebunkport ME and Arundel ME until 12:15 PM EST,” the weather service posted to X at 9:08 a.m.

