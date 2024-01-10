Here are the top 5 issues of Mayor Wu’s State of the City address

Here’s a look at the top five issues raised in her speech delivered at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway to a packed house Tuesday night.

Housing

Boston’s challenges begin with housing, “because home is the place where everything starts,” Wu said. The city last year permitted the highest ratio of affordable housing in over a decade and approved nearly 7,400 housing units for future development, she said. She also announced that the city will identify locations for about 3,000 new public housing units to be built over the next decade. The federal government will provide more than a $100 million a year for the units’ maintenance. Wu acknowledged that too many Boston families are being displaced when their apartment buildings are bought by private investors. To combat that, Wu said the city is launching a fund to keep such buildings permanently affordable. The hope is for the fund to keep about 400 families in their homes this year.

Schools

Wu was forthright about the city’s public schools. Boston, which she hailed as the birthplace of public education, has yet to truly deliver on the belief that knowledge belongs to everyone, she said. But she noted10 major capital projects for Boston Public Schools are underway, as many as the last 40 years combined. Wu cited the expansion of universal pre-K education to 390 families this past school year, and highlighted certifications for 430 new early educators. She also announced that UMass Boston has signed an agreement with the school district to make the BCLA-McCormack High School the district’s first “university-assisted community hub school.”

Advertisement

Mayor Michelle Wu watched her sons Blaise (r) and Cass play pinball backstage before she delivered the State of the City address at MGM Music Hall Tuesday. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Policing

The conditions at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, the epicenter of the city’s opioid and homelessness crises, have improved markedly, Wu said. The tent encampments have been removed. City crews built relations with those who lived there day-to-day, added more beds for that population, as well as services citywide. Shootings in the city are also on the decline. Two years ago, she said, gun violence in Boston “was the lowest on record.” Last year, she said, “we did it again and set a new low.”

Advertisement

Arts/Culture

Wu also announced an effort to broaden students’ exposure to the arts. BPS students and their families will receive free admission to a number of venues in the city on the first and second Sundays of each month. The program, which starts in February, includes free admission to the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Science, the Boston Children’s Museum, the New England Aquarium, and the Franklin Park Zoo.

Climate Change

Wu touted a new program that would ban fossil fuels in new city-owned buildings that she said would make Boston “the greenest city in America.” The climate-friendly zoning will require some newly constructed buildings to hit net zero emissions goals, she said.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.