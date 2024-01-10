How much snow the Northeast has lost to climate change

Snowpack has shrunk significantly in the last 40 years, and that change has been particularly pronounced in the Northeast. For the first time, researchers were able to attribute that decline to human-driven warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions.

CONCORD, N.H. — Climate change is responsible for the sharp drop in snowpack since the 1980s, according to a new study published today in Nature by researchers at Dartmouth.

“We were able to really unambiguously identify a human fingerprint on long term snowpack trends across the Northern Hemisphere,” said Alex Gottlieb, a PhD candidate at Dartmouth and lead author of the paper.

Advertisement

The Merrimack River watershed was among those that saw the most pronounced decline, losing more than 40 percent of spring snowpack in the period from 1981 to 2020, as did watersheds around the Connecticut, Hudson, Susquehanna, and Delaware rivers.

Gottlieb said that’s because the region is at what he called a “snow loss cliff.” When the average winter temperature is around 17 degrees Fahrenheit, snow loss starts getting much worse, and an area will lose snow much more quickly.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

In colder temperatures, there’s a wider margin for fluctuating temperature, before it starts to have a noticeable difference on the snow. But at around 17 degrees, small temperature changes have a significant impact on snowpack.

“Snow is really sensitive to small increases in temperature,” said Gottlieb. “On average, even a modest amount of warning can wipe out a really substantial portion of our snowpack.”

One reason it’s been historically difficult to study the impact of warming on snow is that areas hadn’t yet reached that threshold where scientists could start to observe warming temperatures diminishing the snow.

But now, they say, we have.

Once regions reach this snow loss cliff, “snow loss accelerates rapidly,” said Justin Mankin, associate professor of geography at Dartmouth, and a senior author of the paper.

Advertisement

That means once scientists are able to document it, “The damage is done,” he said. “It’s not a warning. It’s an accounting of what already occurred.”

For over a decade, Mankin’s work has focused on water security. This latest study shows that the speed and scope of snow loss could put hundreds of millions of people at risk who depend on snowpack for their water supply.

While the Northeast doesn’t face the same water security risks as places in the western United States, Mankin said the shift from snow-dominated winters to rain-dominated winters could still have an impact on groundwater wells. And he said there are other consequences for New England.

He pointed to the winter tourism economy, dependent on snow for time-honored winter traditions, as well as the timber industry that has historically used frozen ground to safely maneuver heavy machinery.

Scientists are still investigating how this will affect the ecosystem, where less snow can lead to more pests and blight.

Mankin said his research has shifted from looking ahead to looking back and assessing climate impacts that have already occurred. This research is a part of that effort to document the impact of climate change to date.

“We live in a world where global warming has already occurred, and it has impacted things we care about,” he said. Mankin and Gottlieb decided to work on the project when they realized there was a gap in conclusive scientific research about the impact of climate change on snow in a 2021 IPCC report.

Advertisement

Mankin hopes that clearly showing that climate change is responsible for snow loss will spur investments in mitigation and adaptation, and show just how urgent the problem is. He believes the cost of global warming has been systematically underestimated.

“To the extent that we care about the status quo, we are rapidly altering it,” he said.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.