It’s ‘Groundhog Day’ at the T when it comes to worker safety. Agency acknowledges yet another near-miss.

Despite repeated warnings from federal regulators , shock from oversight board members , and overhauls to its training and procedures last year, the incident shows that the MBTA is still failing to avoid close calls with workers on its subway tracks. The most recent reported near-miss incident on Monday comes as the T ramps up closures for track work to try to get rid of all slow zones on the subway system by the end of this year.

On Monday evening, a Green Line train entered a work zone where trains weren’t allowed while a worker was turning off a signal heater on the tracks near the Medford/Tufts station, the T confirmed. There were no injuries, and the T said it reported the incident to the Federal Transit Administration and the Department of Public Utilities.

Nine months into General Manager Phillip Eng’s tenure, the unending cavalcade of worker safety incidents means he’s not made enough progress in changing the T’s culture.

Advertisement

“We have a number of high-level experienced personnel who are subject matter experts in this area and are currently investigating this matter,” Eng said in a written statement. “We are taking action on any deficiencies identified. We take these incidents very seriously, and this matter is currently under investigation. We are safer and improving, and we will continue to commit to preventing instances such as these.”

Just last month, MBTA Chief Safety Officer Tim Lesniak told the agency’s board of directors that the Operations Control Center was bringing in experts to review its procedures after T workers reenergized the electrified third rail while a welding truck and its driver were still on the Orange Line tracks on Nov. 30.

“That’s insane that that could happen again,” T oversight board member Robert Butler said at a December oversight board meeting. “I mean, I don’t understand that. I really don’t.”

Advertisement

That incident followed a series of similar ones earlier in the year that prompted repeated interventions from the FTA.

In September, the FTA cited what it called four near-misses on T subway tracks between Aug. 10 and Sept. 6 and warned “a combination of unsafe conditions and practices exist such that there is a substantial risk of serious injury or death of a worker.”

The FTA instructed the T to retrain dispatchers and supervisors in its Operations Control Center and imposed restrictions on how the T can do track work, among other interventions.

That series of close calls was similar to a spate of at least five reported near-misses in March and April after which the FTA issued the same warnings about worker safety to the T and ordered the agency to bolster workplace procedures for operators, flaggers, track workers, and dispatchers.

All of the overhauls don’t appear to be effectively preventing dangerous situations for workers, including trains entering work areas where they’re not supposed to be.

In response to the latest reported incident on Monday, the Operations Control Center will use the signal system to prevent the train drivers from moving into protected areas, Pesaturo said. And at stations where that signal capability doesn’t exist, including Cleveland Circle, Heath, and Mattapan, dispatchers in the operations control center will speak directly to train drivers about where they can and cannot be, as opposed to communicating through a station manager, which was the protocol in place on Monday, Pesaturo said.

Advertisement

Eng has also directed staff to explore how switch heaters can be controlled remotely to limit the need to expose workers on the right of way, Pesaturo said.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her @taydolven.