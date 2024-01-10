The number of youth entering the juvenile justice system increased for the second straight year in 2023

Melissa Threadgill, the Office of the Child Advocate’s senior director of policy and implementation, offered a blunt prescription for the problem.

Youth interactions with the justice system increased in Massachusetts for the second straight year, a new report released Tuesday found, a concerning trend amid statewide efforts to reduce arrests, court cases, and confinement among the state’s juveniles.

The OCA is among the agencies establishing a statewide juvenile diversion program to keep kids out of the courts while offering access to services, but it has only been available in five counties. The program is expanding to Cape Cod and the Islands and Bristol County this year.

More than 10,000 youth were referred to the courts, which includes both arrests and summonses filed against them in fiscal year 2023, a 67 percent increase from fiscal year 2021, according to the Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board’s annual report. The report found just over 4,000 youth were arraigned, a nearly 70 percent increase. The number of Massachusetts youth sentenced to the custody of the Department of Youth Services for the first time also increased for two consecutive years, from 90 in FY 2021 to 185 in the last fiscal year.

Already significant racial disparities in the juvenile justice system worsened compared to the year before. Black youth were almost four times more likely than white youth to be charged with an offense and were almost five times more likely to be arrested and brought to court, the annual report found. Latino youth were almost three times more likely than white youth to be arrested and brought to court.

“This is unacceptable, and we must continue the critical work needed to eliminate racial and ethnic disparities and challenge racism at all levels of the system as well as reduce the number of children ensnared in the juvenile legal system,” said Duci Goncalves, deputy chief counsel of the Youth Advocacy Division of the Committee for Public Counsel Services.

The report noted youth in DYS custody were arriving with higher rates of behavioral health needs and educational challenges, something Threadgill said was key to understanding the increases. The pandemic took a significant toll on youth mental health, she said, and she sees that crisis as in part responsible for the increased interactions with the juvenile justice system.

The increased number of courts referrals are driven by charges related to misdemeanors and low-level offenses, the report found. Police may also be choosing to take official action against youth in ways they wouldn’t have a few years ago.

“Cops seem to be making decisions to arrest the youth rather than issue a summons or divert a youth more often now than in previous years,” Threadgill said.

The result is that youth may pay a high price for minor offenses such as vandalism or fighting.

“This is happening when there’s long-standing research that establishes that youth who participate in diversionary programs are less likely to offend than youth that get processed through juvenile court,” said Leon Smith, executive director of Citizens for Juvenile Justice, a nonprofit focused on reforming state systems that interact with young people.

Massachusetts has many locally run diversion programs, Smith said, but the statewide initiative, called the Massachusetts Youth Diversion Program, is unique both because it establishes the same quality standards for participating providers, and because it offers an array of assistance, including job training and help with steps toward independence, such as getting a driver’s license. The program debuted in 2022, and as of November it has served 378 young people. About 88 percent of the cases closed ended with young people completing the program and graduating, according to the Office of the Child Advocate.

A 2018 law designed to reduce the number of youth processed through the juvenile court system helped bring arrests and court involvement down. But the numbers released Tuesday are nearing counts seen before that law went into effect.

Smith emphasized that the recent data are, for now, a deviation in a trend that shows juvenile arrests, court filings, and detentions declining precipitously over much of the past two decades. The report notes, though, that if the increases seen in the past two years continue, in just two more years youth will interact with the justice system at numbers not seen since 2018.

“We really want to flag for folks, really think about diversion,” Threadgill urged, “think about the harm that can be caused when we pull people into the system.”

Jason Laughlin can be reached at jason.laughlin@globe.com. Follow him @jasmlaughlin.