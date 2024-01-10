Man, 76, stopped after driving the wrong way on I-93 in scary moment captured on video

State Police worked with the state highway department to shut down the highway ahead of the wrong-way driver, officials said.

The wild incident began at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday when State Police received about 10 calls alerting them to a driver traveling south on the northbound side of the highway, officials said. The callers said the driver had nearly struck multiple oncoming vehicles, authorities said.

Disaster was averted Sunday night when an “extremely confused” 76-year-old Lynn man drove the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Boston, nearly hitting multiple vehicles before his car rolled to a stop in Milton by a wall of snowplows quickly positioned across the highway to stop him, officials said.

Advertisement

“Mass Highway positioned several plow trucks across the highway north of Exit 11 in Milton to block the wrong way vehicle from going any further,” State Police said in a statement. “The wrong way vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corolla, rolled to a stop.”

State Police said the driver was disoriented.

“The man was extremely confused and stated that he did not know where he was,” State Police said. “Troopers determined that the man’s condition was the result of underlying health conditions and not impairment.”

The man wasn’t named.

The car was towed to the State Police barracks in South Boston where arrangements were made for a friend of the man to pick it up, officials said.

“Troopers spoke to the man’s friend about his erratic operation as a result of his medical conditions,” the statement said. “A trooper cited the man for a wrong way violation and issued an immediate threat notice with the RMV to have his license suspended.”

An Instagram user posted a video of the man driving the wrong way.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.