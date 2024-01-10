Man arrested in fatal stabbing at McDonald’s restaurant in Lawrence, police say

Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available; it wasn’t clear if Muniz had retained counsel who could speak on his behalf.

Lawrence police said Marcos A. Muniz was arrested in connection with the slaying of 32-year-old Kendrick Marcus Brown at the restaurant located at 50 Broadway. Muniz was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court, authorities said.

A 47-year-old man was slated for arraignment Wednesday on a murder charge for allegedly stabbing another man to death Tuesday at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lawrence , officials said.

Police said officers were called to the McDonald’s around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an altercation. Officers discovered Brown suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police confirmed the arrest of Muniz but did not detail precisely where or when he was apprehended.

“I am extremely grateful to the members of the Lawrence Police Department for their rapid response to this incident,” said Acting Police Chief William Castro in a statement. “The first officers on scene provided medical aid to the victim, secured the chaotic scene, identified witnesses, and immediately began searching for the suspect. Their professionalism led to the quick resolution to this case, including removing this dangerous individual off of the street.”

Castro said he hopes “the fact that this individual is now in custody, will aid the family in the healing process. On behalf of the Lawrence Police Department, I wish offer our heartfelt condolences to them as they mourn this tragic loss.”

The statement didn’t detail what had allegedly touched off the altercation between the two men inside the restaurant.

