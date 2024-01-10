‘The right next step’: Early education board votes to boost subsidy for child care providers

“There has been a lot of change over the last year-and-a-half as it relates to how we think about this rate reimbursement structure,” Board Chair Paul Belsito said during the meeting, which was held at the YWCA Central Massachusetts in Worcester. “This feels like the right next step.”

Starting next month, these child care providers will receive at least a 5.5 percent increase to their daily per-child reimbursement rate — an average increase of over $2,000 per year, per child. The approved rates address “long-standing inequities” by geographic region of the state and the age group of children served, officials said.

The state board of Early Education and Care board voted unanimously Wednesday to revamp how Massachusetts child care centers serving poor children are reimbursed, a move widely anticipated throughout the state’s struggling and long-overlooked child care industry.

The new rates will use $65 million already allocated from the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget to accommodate the change. They will go into effect next month, but would be retroactive to July 1, the start of the current fiscal year. That means that each provider already accepting poor children would get retroactive payment to account for the increase in a lump sum.

The vote came after months of conversation around regional equity when it comes to reimbursing child care centers that accept poor children.

In the spring, the Globe first highlighted that even though child care centers across the state face similarly high costs, centers in some regions receive much smaller subsidies for poor children than those in Greater Boston. The Globe cited research conducted by an Illinois-based group, Center for Early Learning Funding Equity, which found that the costs for providing care do not vary substantially across different parts of the state.

The new rate policy approved Wednesday uses CELFE data to account for the actual cost of caring for children, instead of relying on the current rate structure, which doesn’t capture a number of factors, including housing costs, staffing numbers, or child care salaries in a particular region. The new formula also consolidates rates across regions with similar costs and economic indicators.

The board on Wednesday also voted to increase the add-on daily rate for providers who serve children in state custody, as well as homeless children or children with young parents.

The change is a departure from the traditional model where subsidy rates were set using a federal market rate survey of what programs charge private-pay families. Because the data do not account for nuances unique to different parts of the state, the rate system produced large discrepancies from region to region.

Massachusetts is one of the first states in the country approved by the federal government to move forward with this kind of alternative methodology when setting rates for child care financial aid.

“The days of using purely the price and the market are behind us,” Early Education Commissioner Amy Kershaw said during the meeting Wednesday. “We are happy to see that door close.”

State officials said the new approach accounts for that that families who live in rural or low-income communities with a limited child care options may rely on friends and family — informal arrangements that are not captured by the market rate survey and therefore don’t reflect the financial need in the community. Other factors, such as a lack of public transportation, are also not taken into account in the current rate-setting process.

For example, child care centers in Boston are about 18 percent more expensive to operate than those in Western Massachusetts, but until now, received subsidies that are 52 percent higher than those in the western part of the state.

Before the change, a provider in Springfield would receive a subsidy of $61.16 per day for each toddler. In Boston, that rate is $85.90, according to state figures.

Now, that same provider will receive $75.48 per day for each low-income toddler. A Boston provider will receive $108.46.

In a statement Wednesday, Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler applauded the board for approving the rate proposal.

“Here in Massachusetts, we don’t just want to get ‘back’ to how things were before the pandemic — we are focused on transforming our early education and care system forward towards access and equity for all families,” Tutwiler said in a statement. “Today’s approved rate changes continue our efforts to transform our state’s child care financial assistance system to be what all our children, families and early education and care providers deserve.”

