Many parts of Mass. got nearly a month’s worth of rain overnight. More precipitation is on the way.

The average precipitation for the month of January is about 3 1/2 inches and many areas saw nearly a month’s worth of rain overnight. We’re only a third through the month — and we do have another storm system on the way with more precipitation.

Another major storm blew through New England overnight and into the first part of Wednesday with heavy rain and wind causing power outages, flooding, and even some extreme tides from New Hampshire up to Maine. Ski country did very well with 10-18 inches of snow reported in the western Maine mountains.

As was the case today, the next storm system is going to be a mild one. Before we get there we do have a couple of days of nice weather, albeit mild for the time of year. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will cool off into the 40s and fall below freezing overnight. Thursday and Friday look generally mostly sunny with temperatures in the low- to mid-40s in the afternoon. By Friday evening clouds will be thickening and rain is not far behind. There could be some snow at the onset across Northern New England but once again mild air is going to flow north.

A new storm brings rain and snow to New England to start the weekend. COD Weather

Rainfall totals will generally be between 1 and 2 inches with this next system as the atmosphere does take a while to recharge itself, so the next storm should not produce quite as much rain as this one.

Advertisement

Expected rainfall totals on Saturday are likely between 1 and 2 inches. COD Weather

Temperatures will rise into the 50s Saturday with heavy rain likely in the morning followed by drying conditions in the afternoon. Sunday looks seasonably cold with readings in the 30s along with sunshine.

A surge of warm air will put temperatures in the 50s again Saturday. COD Weather

The parade of storms will continue, with the next one arriving sometime early to middle of next week. It may be cold enough for some snow across parts of Southern New England, but of course this is still so far away that the track is yet to be determined.

Advertisement

Beyond that it does look like seasonally cold to slightly colder-than-average air will move into the region. Backyard skating has not been possible yet but I do think that once we get beyond the middle of next week, colder air will allow ice to form, and even some of the lakes and ponds may have thick enough ice in about 10 days to hold folks for skating. We’ll have to wait and see.