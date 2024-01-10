How did a Massachusetts medical examiner earn $200,000 in overtime?

The extra pay is part of a trend of growing overtime in the state agency tasked with investigating the causes of violent, suspicious, or unexplained deaths around the state. Over the last four years, its overtime spending has nearly doubled as, state officials contend, the medical examiner’s office juggled both a growing caseload and a national shortage of trained pathologists upon which to draw.

Several employees in Massachusetts’ chief medical examiner’s office ranked among the highest paid executive branch employees in the state last year, including one who earned $211,000 in overtime and more than half a million overall, state data show.

Topping the office’s payroll last year was Dr. Anand Shah, who earned $211,185 in overtime and a total of $504,784 — the highest of any employee outside of the University of Massachusetts system.

Dr. Janice Grivetti, another medical examiner, followed close behind, making $436,907 last year, including $139,611 in overtime. Dr. Mindy J. Hull, the state’s chief medical examiner, earned $429,687. Hull has long had the highest base salary of any employee in the executive branch, and is in the midst of her second five-year term leading the office after then-governor Charlie Baker reappointed her in the months before he left office.

State officials said Tuesday that Shah and Grivetti routinely filled required shifts for staff pathologists to meet the office’s caseload, including in its regional offices in Westfield and on Cape Cod.

They have been among the office’s busiest employees, data released last year show. Between July and November of 2022, Shah handled 303 cases, while Grivetti handled 260, the highest among the 20 medical examiners listed in the office’s most recent annual report.

Overtime spending has steadily grown across the agency, topping more than $800,000 in 2023; that’s nearly double the $408,000 it spent in 2020. At the same time, the Legislature has repeatedly approved increases to its budget, pushing it to $23.7 million this fiscal year, a 37 percent jump from four years earlier.

Elaine Driscoll, a spokesperson for the agency, said it currently has 21 medical examiners on staff, including two full-time physicians that officials recruited last year. Officials expect those new hires will help reduce overtime going forward. Under Hull, the office has also emphasized completing 90 percent of reports within 90 days, a key national standard that helped the office secure full accreditation for the first time in 2018, which, officials said, was renewed earlier this month.

Driscoll said the medical examiner’s office is committed to both fulfilling its duties while balancing its fiscal responsibilities to the Commonwealth.

“Despite a national workforce shortage, the OCME remains a national leader — both in its process to fulfill its mission and its large caseload volume,” Driscoll said. “The OCME remains focused on recruiting, identifying opportunities to enhance operational efficiency and ways to advance cost-saving solutions.”

A 2019 National Institute of Justice report said there were only 400 to 500 physicians who practice forensic pathology full-time in the United States, less than half of the roughly 1,200 that officials estimate are needed. And the “true” demand may likely be even higher, the report found, because of the surge in drug overdose deaths around the country.

Hull’s office has touted a dramatic improvement in turnaround times in producing reports and death certificates in recent years. In its annual report filed last year with lawmakers, Hull said it met the “90 in 90″ benchmark the previous fiscal year.

The data, however, excluded two medical examiners whose work lagged behind that of others in the office. Hull said at the time that the reason for “their deficiencies continues to be personal, confidential, and protected matters and do not reflect a systemic problem within the Massachusetts OCME.”

The office reported handling 8,458 cases in fiscal year 2022, a 6 percent jump from the previous year. It has yet to release its annual report covering 2023.

The agency’s medical examiners — Shah and Grivetti included — handled mostly external examinations, a less exhaustive review than an autopsy, which can include viewing the surface of the body, reviewing medical records, and doing minimally invasive testing, such as toxicology. A physician can generally perform one autopsy in the time it takes to do three so-called external examinations, officials have said.

Under Hull, the office has sharply reduced how often it conducts autopsies as its caseload has climbed, driving autopsy rates in the office to one of the lowest in the country among similar agencies. That included turning to yet another method in its investigations of viewing photos in lieu of the actual body.

Nearly 1,500 times in fiscal year 2022 — or in 18 percent of its cases — a medical examiner did not examine a body in person before identifying a cause and manner of death, instead relying on medical records and photographs taken by staff.

Roughly 22 percent of the time, a medical examiner performed an autopsy.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.