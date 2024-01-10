As tax revenues dip, more homeless shelter funding gets ‘harder to support,’ top Democrat says

Just weeks ago, Healey signed a separate spending bill that injected $250 million into the system, which has absorbed a record number of families amid a crush of migrants entering Massachusetts.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano said he did not know how much more money Governor Maura Healey will ultimately seek for the state’s emergency shelter program. Her administration signaled last month it will need hundreds of millions more before the fiscal year ends in June.

The state’s lagging tax revenues could make it “harder and harder” to justify funneling more money into the overwhelmed shelter system, the Massachusetts House’s top Democrat said Wednesday, suggesting fallout from the budget woes may extend beyond recent spending cuts.

But the state’s souring revenue picture will have an impact, Mariano said. Healey’s administration on Monday said it was cutting $375 million in spending and downgrading the amount of tax revenue the state is expected to collect this fiscal year by $1 billion amid lower-than-expected tax collections.

“Obviously, it’s a concern,” Mariano said of the tax collections. “As revenues continue to bottom out and flatten, it becomes harder and harder to support some of these things,” such as shelter funding.

Healey has told lawmakers she intends to file a proposal to dip into the state’s surplus account to help cover the mounting costs for the shelter system. She projects it will need $224 million more this fiscal year — for a total of $932 million — and a whopping $915 million in the next. That’s nearly triple the $325 million the state initially budgeted for family shelters this year.

Her administration has said it would propose using the remaining balance in the unprecedented pot of money — an escrow account worth about $700 million — to plug a budget hole for the fiscal year that began July 1, plus half of the expected costs for the next fiscal year. Healey disclosed the figures in a legislatively required report she filed in December.

Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, on Wednesday called that “news to me.” A spokesperson later added that while lawmakers received the report, Mariano was referring to the fact that Healey has yet to file an actual bill detailing the proposal.

“We have to have a fairly extensive discussion about . . . how that puts us and our economic footing,” Mariano said.

Healey aides have said they were slashing hundreds of millions from programs that provide outreach for seniors, behavioral health supports, homeless shelters, prostate cancer research, and more than 60 others. They also sliced in half funding set aside for an array of local earmarks.

Healey’s budget chief told reporters Monday that the need for spending cuts was based on overpromised revenue projections — not the record spending on the emergency shelter system or changes baked into a $1 billion tax relief package Healey signed last year. The governor separately said she had no regrets about pursuing the tax package, which to date is perhaps her signature legislative achievement, arguing it was “imperative.”

But Democrats and Republicans alike framed the cuts through the lens of the struggles to keep the shelter system funded. State Senator John Velis, a Westfield Democrat, told the Globe on Monday the cuts were a “warning shot” about the financial pressures wrought by the influx of migrants. On Wednesday, state Representative David DeCoste, a Norwell Republican, called it a “travesty” that Healey chose to cut from an array of state programs.

“Instead of looking to the ballooning migrant program for reform, Governor Healey has instead targeted some of the most vulnerable citizens in Massachusetts to balance the budget,” he said.

Healey, in November, began limiting how many people could stay in the shelter system, pushing those shut out by the new 7,500-family cap to a newly created waitlist. The spending bill required that she open one or more overflow sites by last month — her office launched one in a former courthouse in Cambridge — and keep them “operational” until the end of the fiscal year.

There were 7,537 families in the system as of Wednesday, not including those on the waitlist. There were nearly 400 families waiting for a placement as of late December.

