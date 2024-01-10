What to know about ‘nanoplastics’ in bottled water

Around 90 percent of these particles were nanoplastics, which are tiny enough to pass through the intestines and lungs directly into the bloodstream.

The findings, published in the journal The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences , suggest that a liter, or around 33 ounces, of bottled water contains some 240,000 detectable plastic fragments—10 to 100 times more than previously estimated.

Three popular brands of bottled water are teeming with hundreds of thousands of tiny bits of plastic, according to a study published this week by researchers at Columbia and Rutgers Universities.

While this newly discovered information may sound scary, here’s what you need to know about the research and the safety of plastic water bottles.

Which brands did the researchers test?

They didn’t the reveal the specific brands but said all were common and purchased at a Walmart.

What are the health risks of drinking up these particles?

In short, we don’t know, but researchers are working to find out.

“That’s currently under review. We don’t know if it’s dangerous or how dangerous,” study co-author Phoebe Stapleton, a toxicologist at Rutgers, told the Associated Press. “We do know that they are getting into the tissues (of mammals, including people) … and the current research is looking at what they’re doing in the cells.”

What are nanoplastics?

Microplastics are defined as artificial polymer particles smaller than or equal to 5 millimeters. They can be produced through the disintegration of plastic products and released into the environment. Nanoplastics are microplastics that break down even further, defined as particles ranging in size between 1 nanometer and 1 millionth of a nanometer.

There have been more studies on the effects of microplastics in recent years, which have shown that exposure to them can result in oxidative stress and negative immune responses. Studies on nanoplastics specifically found that they can easily travel into the bloodstream and damage cell membranes.

How surprising are the findings?

“I have to say that it’s not unexpected that we would be finding these particles in water bottles, because these particles are ubiquitous,” said Paul Anastas, a professor of chemistry at Yale University.

A 2018 study found that 93 percent of 259 collected plastic water bottles contained signs of microplastic contamination.

“It’s long been known that there are microplastics in our drinking water, and of course they’re going to further degrade. It’s a matter of, if we look, we’re going to find them,” said Kathryn Rodgers,a Boston University Ph.D. student in the Department of Environmental Health.

Where did the nanoplastics in the bottled water come from?

The scientists found several types of plastics in the water. One common one was polyethylene terephthalate or PET, which many water bottles are made of. It probably gets into the water as bits slough off when the bottle is squeezed or gets exposed to heat, or even as the cap is opened and closed, according to a press release that accompanied the study.

Another substance the researchers identified was polyamide, a type of nylon, which probably came from plastic filters used to purify the water before it was bottled, according to Columbia.

Are there other unsafe things about plastic water bottles?

Rodgers said she’s more concerned about chemical additives that are commonly added to plastic than the microplastics and nanoplastics themselves.

“BPA is added to plastics to make them more rigid, and it’s known that microplastics can leach BPA and phthalates out overtime,” she said. “It’s not just the health effects from plastics themselves, but exposure to chemical additives that are used in plastic production that come with their own set of health risks.”

What’s the best way to avoid the potential dangers of nanoplastics?

In short, Anastas and Rodgers said, avoid plastic bottled water.

Rodgers said there is no way to use plastic water bottles and be one hundred percent sure of their safety. Bottles that have been consistently refrigerated, however, are safer than those left in cars for long periods of time, because heat can cause chemical additives to disintegrate, she said.

Anastas said his research in green chemistry has opened a window into advocating for greener alternatives to plastic use, which can prevent people from consuming nanoplastics altogether. Anastas’ book, Designing Safer Polymers, explores some of those alternatives.

“If people knew that plastics don’t have to be the way they are, we don’t need to be having this conversation about microplastics and nanoplastics,” Anastas said.

Rodgers advises consumers to simply avoid any unnecessary plastic use and stick to reusuable water bottles to begin the much-needed detachment from plastic consumption.

Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.