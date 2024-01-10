New Hampshire primary events in January 2024, from debates to town halls

The presidential campaign season has reached its home stretch ahead of New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 primary, when voters will cast their ballots to help pick the Democratic and Republican nominees.
Although polling shows President Biden and former president Donald J. Trump are the clear front-runners for their respective nominating contests, there will be 21 candidates listed on the Democratic ballot and 24 on the Republican ballot in New Hampshire — including several well-known challengers.
Here are the noteworthy political events happening ahead of the New Hampshire primary:
Wednesday, Jan. 10
- Former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey, a Republican presidential candidate, will host a town hall at Searles School & Chapel in Windham at 5 p.m.
- Self-help author Marianne Williamson, a Democratic presidential candidate, will meet with Democrats in Laconia at 6:30 p.m. and speak to the New Hampshire Black/African American caucus online at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 11
- Chris Christie will attend a town hall hosted by the Tell It Like It Is PAC at Granfanally’s pizza pub in Salem at 6:30 p.m.
- Marianne Williamson will speak to Democrats in Durham at 6 p.m. and Nashua at 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 12
- Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has said he’s considering a run for president, will speak at a “Politics & Eggs” event hosted by the New England Council at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester at 8:30 a.m. (Registration for the event has closed.)
- US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — who finished second in New Hampshire’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary — will travel to New Hampshire in his official capacity Friday to tout investments being made as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which President Biden signed. He’ll be joined by US senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan. (Biden isn’t on the ballot in New Hampshire. His supporters have launched a write-in campaign.)
Saturday, Jan. 13
- Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota, a Democratic presidential candidate, will hold a Q&A at Loaded Question Brewing Company in Portsmouth at 12:30 p.m.
- Marianne Williamson will speak to Democrats in Manchester at 10 a.m., hold a panel on immigration in Nashua at 1 p.m., and stop by The Bookery in Manchester at 5 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 14
- Marianne Williamson will speak in Concord at 10 a.m., Whitefield at 1 p.m., and Littleton at 2:30 p.m.
- Dean Phillips will hold a Q&A at Modestman Brewing in Keene at 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 15
- Caucus day: Republicans will hold their caucuses in Iowa.
- Marianne Williamson will visit Rebel House at the Fox Run Mall in Newington at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
- Marianne Williamson will speak at the Dover Public Library at 3:30 p.m.
- Dean Phillips will hold a Q&A at Littleton Diner in Littleton at 4 p.m.
- Former president Donald J. Trump will speak at the Atkinson Country Club in Atkinson at 5 p.m.
- Dean Phillips will hold a Q&A at the Plymouth Regional Senior Center in Plymouth at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 17
- Marianne Williamson will speak at Teatotaller Cafe in Concord at 4 p.m.
- Dean Phillips will hold a Q&A at Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough at 5 p.m.
- Party with us! Join reporters from The Boston Globe, including those of us based in New Hampshire, for a free party at The Factory on Willow in Manchester from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., when we’ll chat about the presidential primary. (RSVP at globe.com/nhprimary.)
Thursday, Jan. 18
- Debate: ABC News and WMUR will host a Republican debate at Saint Anselm College at 9 p.m. in Manchester.
Friday, Jan. 19
- Dean Phillips will hold a Q&A at Brothers Cortado in Concord at 5 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 21
- Debate: CNN will a Republican debate at New England College in Henniker.
Tuesday, Jan. 23
- Primary day: New Hampshire voters will cast their ballots in the Democratic and Republican primaries.
Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.