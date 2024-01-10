New Hampshire primary events in January 2024, from debates to town halls

The presidential campaign season has reached its home stretch ahead of New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 primary, when voters will cast their ballots to help pick the Democratic and Republican nominees.

Although polling shows President Biden and former president Donald J. Trump are the clear front-runners for their respective nominating contests, there will be 21 candidates listed on the Democratic ballot and 24 on the Republican ballot in New Hampshire — including several well-known challengers.

Here are the noteworthy political events happening ahead of the New Hampshire primary: