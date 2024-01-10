Anti-Trump voters consolidate around Nikki Haley in effort to keep former president out of office

Rosenwasser doesn’t agree with all of the Republican’s talking points, and she largely keeps her views to herself, as her neighbors in Derry have mixed politics.

The retired pediatrician, a lifelong Democrat originally from New York, was surrounded by hundreds of Nikki Haley supporters at a strip mall sports bar, listening to the conservative former South Carolina governor speak about the US-Mexico border, gender pronouns, and health care for veterans.

So fierce is her desire to see former president Donald Trump out of the race, however, this year she decided to switch parties from Democrat to independent and vote in the first-in-the-nation Republican presidential primary. And on this day, she is checking out her options.

“Our constitution was threatened. Our country could have crumbled down,” Rosenwasser, 55, said in a hushed tone, referring to the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump’s supporters. “Whoever thought of that?”

She’s not alone in her mission. In fact, she wasn’t even alone among Biden and other anti-Trump voters at the sports bar that day. Numerous critics of the former president turned out across New Hampshire last week to check out Haley, who is holding a clear second place, but remains about 20 percentage points behind Trump, in New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary contest, a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY poll shows.

These voters, shopping for a Trump alternative but committed to voting for Biden in November if Trump is the GOP nominee, highlight Trump’s vulnerabilities in a swing state state with four important electoral votes. Those electoral votes would become more so in a Trump-Biden rematch, which many analysts expect to be an even closer race than when the Democrat received all four electoral votes in 2020. And while Trump still dominates the GOP primary contest, the former president enjoys a smaller lead among Republicans in New Hampshire than in any other early state.

Like many others interviewed by the Globe, Rosenwasser feels that voting against Trump could benefit President Biden’s re-election campaign by setting him up to face a less popular opponent in the general election.

More important, she said she believes defeating Trump in the primary would protect the country from a president who has made comments suggesting he would pursue an authoritarian agenda if he returns to office — including floating the idea of being a dictator “for day one,” suggesting the death penalty for some members of the military, and declared that migrants crossing into the United States at the southern border are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

“I am voting for the person who can beat Trump; it’s either between Nikki Haley or Chris Christie,” said Joanne Dworman, of Exeter, at a Haley event in Kingston. “If we elect Trump again, we are going to be in a bad situation. It will be all about revenge and dismantling our democracy.”

Maryellen McGrath, of Londonderry, echoed the sentiment at Haley’s sports bar event.

“I think Trump is going to bring us down a horrible path,” said the 73-year-old undeclared voter. “We are not Trumpers. We feel like he’s a narcissist.”

Haley isn’t the only choice for those looking to vote against Trump.

Many voters set on or leaning toward Chris Christie — much like the candidate himself — say they would not back Trump if he were the Republican nominee. Some have never voted for Trump and say they never will, while some said they backed him in the past but won’t do so again.

Hannah-Joy Waechter, 37, who lives in Somersmith, and works at a tree and lawn care company, said she tends to “lean right,” and voted for Trump in 2020. But, she said, “I can’t do it again.”

Waechter said that on her travels overseas, she has met many people in other countries with low opinions of Americans, and Trump’s antics were sometimes to blame. As she considered the conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, she said she was hoping for a president who will be a better diplomat.

“I don’t think [Trump] represented our country well. I don’t think he is a statesman. I don’t think he presents the best face,” Waechter told The Boston Globe at a Christie event in November.

Justin Dailey, 45, of Hooksett, told the Globe he was leaning toward Christie but would consider Haley as well in the primary. But when it comes to November, Trump “is a red line for me.”

An independent, Dailey said he aims to find a candidate in the middle — and that’s not the former president.

Leaders at PrimaryPivot, a super PAC that aims to “weaken and defeat” Trump, are hoping to reach New Hampshire’s roughly 130,000 independent voters, such as Dailey.

Since the group launched in August, they said they’ve seen up to 4,000 Democrats change their registration to undeclared since the party deadline on Oct. 6. The group plans to spend more than $600,000 on mail, text message campaigns, digital advertisements, and sponsorships to target undecided voters and boost turnout in the weeks leading up to the primary.

“If an alternative to Trump wins in the primary, we will have saved our democracy,” said cofounder Robert Schwartz, who said Nikki Haley “is a much more palatable option for left of center voters” who want to cast a vote against Trump.

New Hampshire is the perfect place to take on the kind of work Schwartz is doing, said Tom Rath, a former New Hampshire attorney general and Republican convention delegate. He also served as a senior adviser on the presidential campaigns of George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, and others.

New Hampshire voters are shrewd, said Rath. If they don’t like Trump, they will be strategic about casting a vote against him, he said.

“This is a state where people really know how to vote. It’s part of who we are,” he said. “Some people have bowl games, we have a primary. You can walk right onto the field and be part of the game yourself.”

And the effort may be successful, said Gordon Humphrey, a former US senator from New Hampshire and one of the first self-declared “never Trumpers.”

Humphrey, who once led the state’s conservative caucus, was behind an effort during the 2016 primary to block Trump from securing the nomination at the Republican National Convention. In November 2016, Humphrey left the Republican Party and became an independent.

He said he can’t remember a political figure who “aroused more visceral disgust and dislike” than Trump since Joseph McCarthy, the senator who led the crusade against Communism during a period known as the “Red Scare.”

“The one thing that almost all voters have in common who intend to vote in the Republican primary is a visceral dislike of Donald Trump,” he said. “This is such a rare occurrence that it may have a lot of potential.”





Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.