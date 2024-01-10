Not the kind of history Seth Magaziner wants to make

Mayorkas would be first cabinet secretary to be impeached since secretary of war William W. Belknap in 1876. Belknap resigned the office for allegedly taking bribes, but was impeached anyway. He was acquitted by the Senate.

The freshman Democrat is a minority member of the House Homeland Security Committee, which is scheduled to begin its effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a hearing Wednesday morning.

US Representative Seth Magaziner is kicking off his second year in Congress by getting to be part of history, albeit not the kind he wants to make.

When we spoke on Tuesday, Magaziner said House Republicans are seeking to remove Mayorkas simply because they don’t like the job he is doing at the southern border. He said there is no legal basis for an impeachment.

”I’ve been disappointed that House Republicans are more interested in scoring political points than solving the problem,” Magaziner said.

Mayorkas has faced relentless criticism from Republicans over a surge in migrant crossings at the southern border, and Wednesday’s hearing will feature testimony from the attorney generals of Missouri, Montana, and Oklahoma. Committee leadership isn’t hiding how it feels, titling the hearing, “Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas’ Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States.”

It’s unusual for impeachment proceedings to go through the Homeland Security Committee instead of the Judiciary Committee, but the buzz in Washington, D.C. is that House leadership is trying to appease US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

”It’s 100 percent because Marjorie is on the committee and Marjorie gets to do whatever she wants,” Magaziner said.

Magaziner said that House Republicans haven’t considered President Biden’s request for an additional $14 billion in border funding, and impeaching Mayorkas is “like denying water to the fire department and then impeaching the fire chief for not putting out the fire fast enough.”

Still, he’s realistic about the vote count.

Magaziner said it’s likely the Homeland Security Committee will advance the impeachment effort to the full House, which has a narrow majority. There is virtually no chance that the Democratic-led US Senate would convict Mayorkas.

