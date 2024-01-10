See videos, photos of the severe flooding and damage from the storm

A powerful storm wreaked havoc overnight in eastern Massachusetts and in much of Rhode Island, with heavy rains leading to severe flooding that overtook neighborhoods and backyards, swept away cars, and buckled roads.
Amid disrupted morning commutes and scattered outages, crews worked to restore power and clean up damage left by the storm, including removing tree limbs that fell across train tracks and debris that littered roads.
Visuals posted on social media captured the significant damage. At one apartment complex in Rhode Island, water reached up to the headlights of cars in the parking lot. Vehicles were shown stranded elsewhere in the state. Meanwhile, the flooding filmed on one road made the scene appear “more like a raging whitewater rafting” destination, one person remarked.
Take a look below:
January 10, 2024. Car was washed out of driveway into street, west Cranston RI #wx @WX1BOX @NWSBoston #spotterID_13397 pic.twitter.com/d4effPqP1x— Scott MacNeill (@scottiemacneill) January 10, 2024
Yall stay safe out there. Unreal what I came home to today. @wcnc @weatherchannel @WBTV_News @WCCBNewsRising @Queen_City_News @ABC #Storm #Flooding— Jessica Henry 🌻 (@JessMarie5859) January 9, 2024
In the Providence Road/ Pineville-Matthews road area 😯😳 pic.twitter.com/OYtdEVnGpH
Flooding along the Taunton River in Dightonhttps://t.co/d070Uz7pOn pic.twitter.com/NtELGSXEtV— NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) January 10, 2024
Rescue boat was just launched to evacuate residents at a Johnston apartment complex. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/kD5q8VdsVb— Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) January 10, 2024
January 10, 2024. Phenix Ave, Cranston RI #wx @WX1BOX @NWSBoston pic.twitter.com/O2i23B2uLF— Scott MacNeill (@scottiemacneill) January 10, 2024
WOW - Part of Phenix Ave in Cranston more like a raging whitewater rafting river at around 6am #Wednesday morning - Video: Steve Alviano pic.twitter.com/VuyXZdEsmK— Patrick Little (@tpatricklittle) January 10, 2024
January 10, 2024. West Cranston RI #wx @WX1BOX @NWSBoston pic.twitter.com/E9YkYUUQzY— Scott MacNeill (@scottiemacneill) January 10, 2024
The Great Blackstone Garbage Patch is on the move. #riwx pic.twitter.com/ZjZLDOzlg1— Carlos R Munoz (@ReadCarlos) January 10, 2024
Check out this flooding at a Johnston apartment complex, water almost up to the headlights on some cars. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/ak2KEb7Xm0— Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) January 10, 2024
We saw crazy flooding in Plymouth, MA this morning! Thankfully the roads are clearing up. Stay safe + dry! 🌧️— Penny Kmitt (@pennylikeacoin) January 10, 2024
Live storm coverage on @wbz: https://t.co/pl2XJDlKaq pic.twitter.com/XH9QlkTcPZ
⚠️ We're in the middle of this storm, and are addressing issues across the network.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 10, 2024
🟣We're monitoring the weather conditions in Providence and will resume regular service when flooding recedes. pic.twitter.com/Aq7Nsz3J60
Meanwhile at US Coast Guard Station Brant Point 😮 @BrantPointCG #nantucket pic.twitter.com/rJbuuOgpRA— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) January 10, 2024
Be careful on the morning commute as some streets and highways are experiencing flooding. Some vehicles have become disabled because of the flooding. This is on I-95 near the Thurbers Avenue exit. https://t.co/yiOgzozoeG pic.twitter.com/yGFl7KD5Ks— NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) January 10, 2024
Intersection of Route 2 and Exeter Road on NK/Exeter border. #flooding @wpri12 @WPRI12Photogs @tony_tpetrarca pic.twitter.com/0V9R3pUh8R— Jordan D. (@JordanDinRI) January 10, 2024
Into the wood chipper the downed tree goes. Cohasset Public Works is out on Pond Street now to clear the tree debris. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/8kkz4Seati— Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) January 10, 2024
Storm waters just after high tide has flooded Tenean Beach Dorchester this morning. Tide was only 10.6 today. Higher tomorrow and approaching 11ft on Friday. The wind and rain should prove an interesting mix. #boston #coastalflooding #bosweather #mycoast pic.twitter.com/UCx3TMWlDz— Christian Merfeld he/him (@waterfrontbos) January 10, 2024
Car swept away from flood waters on Upland Rd (Rte 1a) in Norwood. According 2 Norwood Fire, they responded @ 5:30am to rescue the driver who was hanging onto a tree. Individual transported to hospital w non-life threatening injuries. Road remains closed as of 8am. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/2UeHgiEWHo— Sean Colahan (@SeanColahan) January 10, 2024
#BREAKING Fire crews responding to extreme flooding on Wakefield St in West Warwick! Water is running through the streets at a rapid pace! Tune into @NBC10 for updates! pic.twitter.com/dqHNeBDSEI— Dan Coughlin (@CameraManDan10) January 10, 2024
Significant flash flooding ongoing in Providence, RI. Multiple rescues have occurred, many vehicles stranded, and water in homes.— Ben McHone (@Tornado_Warned) January 10, 2024
Contact @LiveStormsMedia for licensing#RIwx @NWSBoston pic.twitter.com/aANXmco5vE
This is a portion of Main Street in West Warwick at this hour. Major flooding. @wpri12 @PinpointWXTeam pic.twitter.com/g57VaO07jt— Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) January 10, 2024
Torrential, windswept rain in Pawtuxet Village at 3:30 a.m.https://t.co/d070Uz7pOn pic.twitter.com/RyT0ixhZJ7— NBC 10 WJAR (@NBC10) January 10, 2024
@SurfSkiWeather Anyone have small boat? Need to get to my car this morning #ember #rain #rain #flooding pic.twitter.com/vcJx5OQJbP— Bruce Peck (@BrucePeck) January 10, 2024
@CJPFirePhotos Branch Avenue Parking again with the flooding. pic.twitter.com/48CM71S9eq— AC Boone (@ACB6309) January 10, 2024
What a fun morning ☔️ ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/uuIIDUi1CF— Ryan Schulteis (@RyanSchulteis) January 10, 2024
