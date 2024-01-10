fb-pixelPhotos and videos of severe storm damage and flooding Skip to main content

See videos, photos of the severe flooding and damage from the storm

‘Like a raging whitewater’ river was how residents described some water-logged streets

By Shannon Larson and Ava Berger Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent,Updated January 10, 2024, 39 minutes ago
Flooding on Branch Avenue in Rhode Island.RIDOT

A powerful storm wreaked havoc overnight in eastern Massachusetts and in much of Rhode Island, with heavy rains leading to severe flooding that overtook neighborhoods and backyards, swept away cars, and buckled roads.

Amid disrupted morning commutes and scattered outages, crews worked to restore power and clean up damage left by the storm, including removing tree limbs that fell across train tracks and debris that littered roads.

Visuals posted on social media captured the significant damage. At one apartment complex in Rhode Island, water reached up to the headlights of cars in the parking lot. Vehicles were shown stranded elsewhere in the state. Meanwhile, the flooding filmed on one road made the scene appear “more like a raging whitewater rafting” destination, one person remarked.

Take a look below:

Flooding in Cranston.Sammy Bee
Flooding in a backyard in Quincy.Evan Allen
Commuters departed the MBTA station during Wednesday’s storm in Braintree on Jan. 10, 2023. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

