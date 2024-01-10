See videos, photos of the severe flooding and damage from the storm

A powerful storm wreaked havoc overnight in eastern Massachusetts and in much of Rhode Island, with heavy rains leading to severe flooding that overtook neighborhoods and backyards, swept away cars, and buckled roads.

Amid disrupted morning commutes and scattered outages, crews worked to restore power and clean up damage left by the storm, including removing tree limbs that fell across train tracks and debris that littered roads.

Visuals posted on social media captured the significant damage. At one apartment complex in Rhode Island, water reached up to the headlights of cars in the parking lot. Vehicles were shown stranded elsewhere in the state. Meanwhile, the flooding filmed on one road made the scene appear “more like a raging whitewater rafting” destination, one person remarked.