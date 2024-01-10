Two men arrested for assault and robbery of US Postal Service mail carrier

The Acura had parked facing an unoccupied postal vehicle, according to Randolph police.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Randolph and Brockton police as well as a Massachusetts State Police trooper executed a search warrant on a black Acura TL in a parking lot at 984 North Main Street in Brockton in connection to the robbery.

Two Brockton men were arrested Tuesday in connection to the assault and robbery of a US Postal Service mail carrier on December 27, according to the Randolph Police Department.

As police moved toward the vehicle, the operator, later identified as Soul Gagnon, 20, did not comply with commands and allegedly reached toward his waistband, according to Randolph police.

Officers then took Gagnon to the ground and allegedly found a .40-caliber Glock with a loaded high-capacity magazine and a round in the chamber in his possession.

Gagnon was taken into custody and charged by Brockton police. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Brockton District Court. The outcome of the arraignment was not immediately known.

He was charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, unlawful possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest, according to Randolph police.

Vashid Mashmasarmi, 20, the owner of the Acura, arrived at the scene after the arrest. Officers executed a search warrant of Mashmasarmi’s person and found him in possession of a Postal Master “Arrow” Key that was allegedly taken during the December robbery and assault.

Mashmasarmi was taken into custody by Randolph police, and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

Mashmasarmi was charged with unarmed robbery, possession of a burglarious tool, and receiving stolen property. The outcome of his arraignment was not immediately known.

The investigation remains ongoing, and was assisted by the US Postal Inspection Service.

