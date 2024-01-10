Remembering Muhammad Ali-Salaam, a powerful voice for inclusion

“Very often our contributions are a footnote or erased,” said Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. “Especially now, when the world is increasingly xenophobic, anti-Black, anti-Muslim, it’s especially important that the record is going to reflect the contribution of this great man, in Roxbury and beyond.”

Formally known as the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center, the mosque in Roxbury is a living legacy to one of the most influential Bostonians you’ve probably never heard of.

Perhaps it was only fitting that Muhammad Ali-Salaam’s friends and admirers — well over 1,000 of them — gathered to say goodbye to him in a sacred Islamic space that wouldn’t exist without him.

By profession, Ali-Salaam was a city planner, a three-decade fixture at the Boston Redevelopment Authority.

But he was much more than that: A mentor and community leader who played a major role in shaping neighborhoods, he was also a generous advocate who led the way for a generation of people of color in government. He died last week at 78.

His tenure at the BRA lasted from 1985 to 2011; he retired as a deputy director. Those were years in which the city’s planning and development agency wielded outsized influence on the city. He was brought in by the legendary (and also recently departed) Steve Coyle, who recognized that decisions were getting made about neighborhoods of color that had barely any representation in his agency. It’s not a stretch to say that, in those days, Muhammad represented just about all the diversity in the city’s planning operation.

Ali-Salaam tended to focus on the needs of Roxbury and Mattapan, though he was often involved in projects involving other neighborhoods as well. He took his role representing communities of color seriously, guiding community activists, developers, and everyday residents through the BRA’s often Byzantine processes.

And he extended his hand to people of color who came after him. Arthur Jemison runs the Boston Planning and Development Agency now (the rebranded BRA) and he vividly recalls coming into contact with Ali-Salaam during his first stint in the agency in the 1990s, when Jemison was the regional manager for Roxbury.

“He introduced himself and it didn’t take long to establish that he was one of the few people of color who had been in the agency for an extended period of time,” Jemison said.

“He gave me a fantastic primer on Roxbury development — attitudes, relationships, expectations — and he really did an amazing job introducing me to that neighborhood.”

A spate of major projects in Roxbury bear Ali-Salaam’s stamp — not only the mosque, but the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, the Bolling Building, the Area B police station, and many others.

But his influence also extended beyond the agency. He was a leading force in Communities of Color, a civic engagement group that helps identify and support potential political leaders

“He was always that quiet soul,” said Darryl Smith, community organizer and co-founder of Communities of Color. “He didn’t need accolades. He wanted to put people out front and see them succeed.”

Pressley credits his influence with the rising number of Muslim candidates seeking office in the city, including City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who represents Roxbury.

But the mosque was his passion project.

It sits at the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Tremont Street on a parcel that had been abandoned and neglected for ages. Though the idea of siting a mosque there had been kicking around since at least the early 1980s, it had become one of those locations where dreams went to die.

Advertisement

For Ali Salaam, it was a labor of love. He helped raise the funds to build it, and used his expertise to guide it through the political process. Mayor Tom Menino got on board by 1999.

And despite anti-Muslim sentiment that increased substantially after the attacks of Sept. 11, the backers of the project pushed through. Its opening was a powerful statement that Muslims belonged in the city.

The day it opened, in 2009, the corner it sits on was also named Muhammad Ali-Salaam Square by the city.

“To my dad, Muslims aren’t different or separate.” Fatima Ali-Salaam, Muhammad’s daughter, told me. “We’re Americans.”

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him @Adrian_Walker.